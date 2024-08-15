Wally Amos, creator of Famous Amos cookies, has died

Wally Amos, the entrepreneur behind the Well-known Amos cookie enterprise, has died. He was 88 years previous.

His reason behind demise was dementia, his youngsters mentioned in an announcement.

“Together with his Panama hat, kazoo, and boundless optimism, Well-known Amos was an incredible American success story, and a supply of Black pleasure,” mentioned youngsters Sarah, Michael, Gregory and Shawn Amos.

“Our dad taught us the worth of onerous work, believing in ourselves, and chasing our goals.”

Amos devoted his life to creating the proper cookie and advised NPR again in 2008 that the key ingredient in his world-famous baked items was love.

“I feel it is essential to like what you do as a result of that love is transferred to what you do, and it turns it into one thing completely incredible,” he mentioned on the time.

Whereas most individuals right now will affiliate the Well-known Amos model with the yellow-boxed cookies that line the grocery retailer snack aisle, Amos’ imaginative and prescient began in 1975 as a brick-and-mortar cookie store in Los Angeles.

Utilizing his aunt’s home made recipe, the cookies have been a success and enterprise boomed. However after declining gross sales within the late Eighties, Amos in the end bought the corporate.

He later moved to Hawaii the place he would proceed baking his well-known confections.

The household mentioned Amos died at house peacefully along with his spouse, Carol, by his aspect. They instructed that in lieu of sending flowers, folks might donate to the Alzheimer’s Affiliation in his reminiscence.

“We additionally know he would adore it in case you had a chocolate chip cookie right now.”

