Wallace Amos Jr., founder of Famous Amos cookies, dies at 88

Wallace “Wally” Amos Jr., the founding father of Well-known Amos cookies, has died, his household stated Wednesday. He was 88.

He died “peacefully” at residence following a battle with dementia, his household stated.

Amos, a local of Tallahassee, Florida, opened the primary Well-known Amos cookie store in Hollywood, California on the famed Sundown Blvd. in 1975. Amos’ cookie model exploded in reputation through the years, turning into identified for its signature beige packaging and blue lettering.

Wally Amos in his residence workplace within the Lanikai part of Kailua, Hawaii. Amos, who within the Eighties misplaced possession of his “Well-known Amos” cookie firm, is now promoting his cookies at sweet retailer Boardwalk Treats underneath the identify, “The Cookie Kahuna,” June 12, 2007. Lucy Pemoni/AP

“Together with his Panama hat, kazoo, and boundless optimism, Well-known Amos was an ideal American success story, and a supply of Black pleasure,” learn a press release from the Amos household.

The assertion continued, “It is also part of our household story for which we are going to ceaselessly be grateful and proud. Our dad taught as the worth of laborious work, believing in ourselves, and chasing our goals. He was a real authentic Black American hero.”

The assertion additionally requested for contributions to Alzheimer’s Affiliation.

“We additionally know he would find it irresistible should you had a chocolate chip cookie as we speak,” the assertion completed.

Amos was acknowledged because the Horatio Alger Award recipient in 1987, an award who acknowledges Individuals who’re “up to date function fashions whose experiences exemplify that alternatives for a profitable life can be found to all people who’re devoted to the rules of integrity, laborious work, perseverance and compassion for others.”

Amos’ membership web page on the award’s web site particulars a profession as a music agent previous to Well-known Amos. The founder additionally authored a number of books together with “The Well-known Amos Story: The Face That Launched a Thousand Chips,” “The Cookie By no means Crumbles: Sensible Recipes for On a regular basis Dwelling” and “The Man with No Title: Flip Lemons into Lemonade.”