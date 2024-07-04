Voters go to the polls across UK in general election

2 hours in the past By Paul Seddon , Political reporter

Tens of millions of voters are casting their ballots within the UK’s first July basic election since 1945. Polling stations, arrange in buildings akin to native colleges and group halls, opened at 07:00 and shut at 22:00 BST. Round 46 million voters are eligible to elect 650 members of Parliament to the Home of Commons. The outcomes for every space, or constituency, shall be declared via the evening and into Friday morning. Political events want to win greater than half the seats, 326, to be able to type a majority authorities.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak solid his vote in North Yorkshire, whereas Labour chief Sir Keir Starmer voted in north London. The Liberal Democrats’ Sir Ed Davey visited a polling station in south-west London, and Inexperienced Get together co-leader Carla Denyer voted within the west of England. Reform UK chief Nigel Farage voted by publish. SNP chief John Swinney solid his poll in Blairgowrie in central Scotland, whereas Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorweth solid his in north-west Wales.

The election, referred to as by Mr Sunak in Could, is happening with new constituency boundaries following a scheduled evaluate to take account of modifications in inhabitants. The brand new boundaries, based mostly on voter registration figures, have seen England obtain a further 10 MPs, taking its complete seats to 543. The variety of seats in Wales has dropped by eight to 32 seats, with the whole for Scotland falling from 59 to 57. Northern Eire stays the identical with 18. Anybody aged 18 or over can vote, so long as they’re registered and a British citizen or qualifying citizen of the Commonwealth or Republic of Eire. Registration closed on 18 June. Following a authorized change in 2022, an estimated two million British residents who’ve been dwelling overseas for greater than 15 years had been capable of register to vote.

Picture ID

That is additionally the primary basic election at which voters in England, Wales and Scotland have to point out photograph ID to vote in individual. There are 22 acceptable types of ID , together with passports, driving licences, older or Disabled Particular person’s bus passes, and Oyster 60+ playing cards. There are 9 legitimate types of ID to vote in Northern Eire, the place voters have needed to present photograph ID since 2003. Alternatively, these registered to vote with out the right ID had been capable of apply for a free doc referred to as a voter authority certificates. Voters in England, Scotland and Wales whose ID was misplaced or stolen after the deadline had been capable of apply for an emergency proxy vote up till 17:00 on polling day, to permit one other registered voter to solid a vote on their behalf. Many individuals could have already voted for his or her favoured candidate of their constituency by voting by publish. Those that utilized for a postal vote however have but to return it might hand it into their native polling station by the shut of polls at 22.00.

