Voter registration deadline on July 22

When you’re not somebody who constantly stays within the loop on politics and elections, an election yr is usually a complicated time, particularly when you stay in Florida.

Many individuals may be questioning what precisely is the distinction between Florida’s presidential choice main, the precise main election and the final election. That’s an incredible query, however earlier than it is answered, it’s additionally essential to know that your voter registration is in good standing and that you simply’re registered with the fitting social gathering.

In Florida, July 22 is an enormous day as a result of it’s the final day voters can register and alter their social gathering for the upcoming main election on Aug. 20.

Whereas registering to vote is clearly essential, in Florida, registering with the fitting social gathering is an enormous deal, too, as a result of the state has closed primaries. This implies voters can solely vote for his or her social gathering candidates, and no social gathering affiliation (NPA) voters will not be eligible to vote for any partisan candidates until a common main contest occurs.

Right here’s what to know concerning the upcoming Florida main election and the best way to test your voter standing.

The right way to test when you’re registered to vote in Florida

Checking your voter registration standing in Florida is a simple course of. Right here’s the best way to do it:

Go to the Division of State web site

Enter your first and final title and your birthday

Settle for the phrases of service by checking the choice that claims you “perceive and agree”

Submit your data

After submitting your data, you’ll see a type that gives your voter registration data. On the backside, you’ll see your registration standing, which is able to say both lively or inactive.

Register to vote on-line or in individual

If it’s good to register, go to RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov to finish the registration on-line. You will want your Florida driver’s license or ID card, and the final 4 digits of your Social Safety quantity to register utterly on-line.

You may register in individual on the Supervisor of Elections workplace at 2990-1 Apalachee Pkwy or at any of the opposite authorities places of work listed beneath:

How do Florida main and basic elections work?

Florida is considered one of 12 states that use a closed main election course of. Which means that you could be solely vote for candidates of the social gathering you might be registered with. Unbiased voters, or nonpartisan voters, will not be capable of vote for partisan candidates throughout closed primaries.

Through the basic election, all registered voters, no matter social gathering affiliation, can vote for any candidate of their selecting.

Major election key dates

Deadline to register to vote: July 22

Early voting interval (obligatory interval): Aug. 10 – 18

Deadline to request that poll be mailed: Aug. 8

Election Day: Aug. 20

Basic election key dates

Deadline to ship vote-by-mail ballots to voters: Sept. 21

Deadline to ship vote-by-mail ballots to home voters: Sept. 26 – Oct. 3

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 7

Early voting interval (obligatory interval): Oct. 26 – Nov. 2

Deadline to request that poll be mailed: Oct. 24

Election Day: Nov. 5

The right way to change your political social gathering

Altering your political social gathering is straightforward and does not require you to do any heavy lifting; you are able to do it from a pc, pill or smartphone with an web connection.

Simply head over to the On-line Voter Registration System and click on on the large “Register or Replace” button. You will be requested your purpose for utility. Simply choose the “file replace/change” choice and you’ll observe the steps to alter your social gathering affiliation.

When you do not wish to undergo the method on-line, you may submit a Florida Voter Registration Software to the Supervisor of Elections.

Study extra concerning the course of at www.leonvotes.gov.