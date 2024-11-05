Vote for October Prairie Farms Athlete of the Month

It is time to vote for the Prairie Farms Bradley Athlete of the Month! Now that the calendar has shifted to November, it is time to look again at October and vote for which Courageous had one of the best month of motion.

Sophomore Jillian Cosler of the ladies’s golf workforce, freshman Maria Drapp of the volleyball workforce, sophomore Jayde Rosslee of the boys’s cross nation workforce and junior Drew Berry of the boys’s soccer workforce are the 4 nominees for Prairie Farms Bradley Athlete of the Month in October.



Voting is open till Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. and might be performed by means of the @BradleyBraves X account.



Jillian Cosler • So. • Ladies’s Golf • Orland Park, In poor health.

• Received her first collegiate event on the Bradley Coyote Creek Basic on Oct. 6-7

• Earned her second profession MVC Ladies’s Golfer of the Week Award on Oct. 9 after her Coyote Creek Basic title

• Shot a 71 within the second spherical of the Diamante Intercollegiate on Oct. 21, a season-low for the sophomore

• Averaged 75.17 strokes per spherical in October with scores within the 70s in 5 of six rounds

Maria Drapp • Fr. • Volleyball • Cincinnati, Ohio

• Tallied double-digit assists in all 9 matches in October and recorded 5 assist-dig double-doubles

• Notched no less than one service ace in eight of 9 matches, together with tallying six aces in a three-set victory in opposition to Indiana State

• Recorded 4 consecutive assist-dig double-doubles from Oct. 11 through Oct. 18, totaling 80 assists and 46 digs in that span

• Led the workforce in service aces in October with 13



Jayde Rosslee • So. • Males’s Cross Nation • Alberton, Johannesburg, South Africa

• Set a brand new program report for the Males’s 8K self-discipline, operating a 23:30.2, on the Joe Piane Invite on Oct. 4, 16 seconds sooner than the earlier report

• Completed second on the Bradley Pink Basic within the Purple Race, setting a brand new program report for 8K Pink Basic time with 23:46.08

• Received his first profession MVC Males’s Cross Nation Runner of the Week on Oct. 21, the third Bradley males’s runner to win the award in 2024

• Was the highest ending Courageous in each Males’s 8K occasions in October



Drew Berry • Jr. • Males’s Soccer • Westminster, Mass.

• Registered two clear sheets in October, together with one on the street in a 0-0 draw in opposition to #9 Western Michigan

• Conceded solely 4 targets in 4 begins and made 19 saves

• Received MVC Defensive Participant of the Week on Oct. 29 after his eight-save clear sheet in opposition to #9 Western Michigan (first since Nick Burke in 2022 to win honor)

• Tallied seven saves in a draw in opposition to Kentucky in Lexington