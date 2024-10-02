Von Miller suspended 4 games for violating conduct policy

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Payments defensive finish Von Miller has been suspended 4 video games with out pay for violating the NFL’s private conduct coverage, the league introduced Tuesday.

He will likely be eligible for reinstatement following the group’s Week 8 recreation on the Seattle Seahawks. Miller may also miss video games on the Houston Texans and the New York Jets and vs. the Tennessee Titans.

The suspension seems to stem from allegations that Miller assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in November 2023 through the Payments’ bye week in suburban Dallas. The NFL didn’t reply to ESPN’s request for readability over the character of the suspension.

Miller turned himself in to the Glenn Heights (Texas) Police Division on Nov. 30 on an arrest warrant for a cost of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant girl. He was booked into the DeSoto Tri-Metropolis Jail that afternoon earlier than being launched on $5,000 bond.

Miller has denied the allegations and mentioned that they’re “one hundred pc false.” In July 2024, Miller mentioned that the case is closed. No prices have been ever filed within the case, however the NFL had been conducting a separate investigation.

An affidavit obtained by ESPN final yr detailed that the allegations towards Miller embrace him placing a hand, and later each palms, on the lady’s neck for about three to 5 seconds, pulling her hair and attempting to shove her whereas she was making an attempt to assemble her issues and depart after he informed her to get out of the condo the place they each lived.

Per the affidavit, the lady informed Miller she was going to name the police, which prompted him to depart the residence.

Police arrived on the condominium, noticed “minor abrasions” on the lady’s left hand and bruising to her neck, “accidents according to utilized stress the neck,” along with bruising to her stomach and left biceps. The accidents have been documented when police took pictures that day.

When addressing the allegations for the primary time in December 2023, Miller mentioned, “Truthfully, I wasn’t on social media earlier than and undoubtedly not on social media now. However from the issues which were delivered to my consideration, every thing is fake. And I’d love to sit down right here and say, ‘Y’all know me!’ But it surely’s not, this isn’t that sort of state of affairs as a result of home violence actually occurs world wide — for women and men. And it is a severe state of affairs so I’d not pull that card.

“All I can say is it’s only a matter of time at the start will get set straight.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell mentioned in March that he did take into account inserting Miller on the commissioner’s exempt listing, however that they didn’t really feel it was acceptable on the time based mostly on all of the information. The commissioner’s listing makes gamers exempt from counting towards the energetic roster for causes decided by the commissioner.

Miller restructured his contract this offseason, saving the Payments $8.645 million in cap house. He signed a six-year take care of the group in 2022.

He served a six-game suspension for performance-enhancing medicine in 2013.

Miller, 35, serves a rotational function on the Payments’ defensive position and has recorded three sacks this season, one in every of the primary three video games. He performed 9 snaps within the Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Payments signed defensive sort out Zion Logue from the Atlanta Falcons’ observe squad in a corresponding transfer.