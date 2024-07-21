Vivica A. Fox Shares Her Go-To 1st Date Order to Keep Things ‘Sexy’

On the subject of selecting what to eat on a primary date, Vivica A. Fox says she all the time chooses “one thing mild.”

“For me, that might be a Dover sole [and] sautéed spinach,” the actress, 59, solely shares within the newly revamped Us Weekly. “I attempt to hold it mild in order that I keep within the outfit.” (Fox, who’s at present single, was beforehand married to Christopher Harvest from 1998 to 2002.)

Almost 40 years after getting her appearing begin on Days of Our Lives, Fox continues to shine. As she approaches her sixtieth birthday later this month, meals and household will play a giant half in how she celebrates in her house state of Indiana reasonably than her typical journey to Jamaica.

“I can’t consider it, however [I’m] trying ahead to it so I can go forward and get it on out [of] the best way and stroll into a brand new decade,” she shares, including that household from “everywhere in the nation” shall be gathering to ring in her milestone birthday.

Scroll down to search out out extra of Fox’s favourite meals:

The particular dinner Mother would make on my birthday …

“It will be some fried potatoes and a baloney sandwich,” Fox tells Us, including that she additionally would have ketchup and mustard on the aspect “to dip it in.”

The snack I’m obsessive about …

“Lay’s barbeque potato chips,” she shared. “Or the Fritos chili cheese [flavor].”

If I needed to decide a final meal …

“My final meal can be Fettuccine Alfredo with blackened shrimp and hen and mushrooms and spinach. My favourite meal,” the Kill Invoice star revealed. “And a glass of Pinot noir — the entire bottle. If it’s the final one, may as effectively drink the entire bottle.”

What I order on a primary date …

“I might say Dover sole, begin off with a Caesar salad and a aspect of spinach,” she acknowledged. “And a glass of Pinot noir — however not the entire bottle!”

