Vivian Jenna Wilson: Who is Vivian Jenna Wilson? Why has she called Elon Musk absent father and narcissistic? The Inside Story.

Vivian: Elon Musk was uncaring and narcissistic



Replying to Elon Musk’s touch upon her transgender id, his daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson has accused him of being an absent father and merciless to her as a baby for being queer and female. In an interview final week the SpaceX CEO mentioned that Vivian was figuratively “lifeless.” He additionally accused the medical doctors concerned within the sex-change means of tricking him into authorizing trans-related medical therapy for his daughter. Denying the allegation, Vivian Jenna Wilson advised NBC Information that Musk was not tricked and he knew what he was doing when he agreed to her therapy, which required consent from her mother and father.

Explaining the rationale for publicly refuting her father’s declare, Vivian mentioned if he lies about her, blatantly to an viewers of thousands and thousands, she wouldn’t let that slide. The 20-year-old daughter of the billionaire entrepreneur claimed that he was not supportive, he was hardly ever current in her life and left her and her siblings to the care of her mom and nannies. Vivian additionally accused Musk of being uncaring and narcissistic. She additionally mentioned that he berated her for being transgender.

Vivian: Elon Musk rebuked for female nature



Vivian Jenna Wilson additionally mentioned that when she was younger, Elon Musk would rebuke her for her female character and ask her to be extra masculine. Citing an instance of a street journey when she was simply in fourth customary, she mentioned that the X boss yelled at her viciously solely as a result of her voice was too excessive. She referred to as it merciless.

Vivian: I’m not a baby



Vivian and her twin brother had been born to Musk’s first spouse, writer Justine Musk. The couple divorced in 2008, and so they shared custody between their houses within the Los Angeles space. Elon Musk has 12 youngsters, together with Vivian. Musk’s transgender daughter hit the headlines in 2022 when she moved to a California court docket to get permission to vary her identify. She denounced her father within the course of.Additionally Learn: The place’s Wanda?: Every thing we learn about German drama’s launch date, storyline and solid Speaking to NBC Information, Elon Musk’s daughter emphasised that she will not be an grownup, she is 20 years previous, she will not be a baby and her life must be determined by her decisions.

