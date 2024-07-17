Vivek Ramaswamy speech at Republican National Convention: Watch

Vivek Ramaswamy took the rostrum on the Republican Nationwide Conference in Milwaukee on Tuesday to argue for the Republican platform and court docket minority, millennial and Gen Z votes.

Ramaswamy gained recognition after making an attempt a presidential run towards former president Donald Trump. He acquired three delegates from the Iowa Caucus after ending 4th. He then dropped out the race.

The Republican Nationwide Conference is in Milwaukee by way of Thursday the place former President Donald Trump on Thursday will formally settle for the occasion’s nomination for the 2024 Election.

What to learn about Vivek Ramaswamy

Who’re they: former Enterprise chief

What position do they play: Republican presidential candidate, acquired three delegates through the major

Key quote: “We imagine within the beliefs of 1776.”

When and the place is the Republican Nationwide Conference?

The Republicans’ conference will happen over 4 days, from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Fiserv Discussion board, house of the Milwaukee Bucks, would be the predominant venue for the RNC.

There additionally can be occasions on the close by College of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Enviornment and the Baird Heart.

Updates from the RNC can be out there at gopconvention2024.com.