Visual timeline of the Trump assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump was injured in a taking pictures throughout his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday night, in what the FBI says was an assassination try. One rally attendee was killed and two others have been critically injured.

The rally marked Trump’s final public look earlier than the scheduled begin of the Republican Nationwide Conference in Milwaukee, the place the Republican Social gathering is about to formally choose him as its presidential nominee.

By movies, maps and pictures, CNN pieced collectively what occurred from the beginning of the rally to the chaotic moments when gunshots erupted to, finally, when Trump landed in Newark, New Jersey, early Sunday morning.

Trump’s rally takes place in Butler, Pennsylvania, roughly 30 miles north of Pittsburgh. The Butler Farm Present Grounds on 625 Evans Metropolis Street — about 5 miles from downtown Butler — is residence to the Butler Farm Present, an annual agriculture truthful. Sources: Google, OpenStreetMap 6:05:12 p.m. ET Trump begins addressing his supporters and speaks for roughly six minutes earlier than the scene erupts into chaos. Your browser doesn’t help the video tag. Trump is in the midst of talking when somebody within the crowd is heard saying, “He’s bought a gun.” Because the video captures somebody within the crowd repeating, “On the roof. He’s bought a gun,” three photographs ring out. A pause and 5 extra photographs in speedy succession are heard. “Keep below right here,” an attendee says within the video. Your browser doesn’t help the video tag. Supply: TMX 6:11:33 p.m. Trump pauses mid-sentence as photographs ring out. Your browser doesn’t help the video tag. 6:11:34 p.m. Trump touches the suitable aspect of his face. 6:11:35 p.m. Trump takes cowl as US Secret Service brokers rush to the rostrum to encompass him. “Get down, get down, get down,” one says. Whereas the gunman is positioned outdoors the rally venue, the gap between him and the place Trump is talking is just roughly 400 to 500 ft. Trump stays low to the bottom surrounded by brokers, who might be heard on the rally microphone discussing which automobile could be used to maneuver the previous president away from the scene. Seconds later, a number of brokers say, “Shooter’s down.” Regulation enforcement in tactical gear and rifles are actually on the stage. A girl’s screams are heard following the sound of one other shot. Your browser doesn’t help the video tag. Right here’s a transcript of the audio on the podium with Trump and Secret Service members. 6:11:41 p.m. Feminine agent: “What’re we doing? What’re we doing? …The place are we going…” Man indistinctly yelling. 6:11:50 p.m. Gunshot, then lady screams. 6:11:58 p.m. Male agent 2: “Go round to the spare. Go round to the spare.” (“Spare” refers to a spare limousine.) 6:12:00 p.m. Male agent 3 seems to say one thing like: “Transfer to the spare, maintain, maintain, once you’re prepared, on you.” 6:12:01 p.m. Male agent 2: “Prepared.” 6:12:02 p.m. Male agent 3: “Transfer!” 6:12:03 p.m. Male agent 3: “Transfer!” 6:12:04 p.m. Male agent 4: “Go, go, go.” 6:12:06 p.m. Male agent 2: “Hawkeye’s right here.” (“Hawkeye” is the code title for the counter assault crew.) 6:12:06 p.m. Feminine agent 1: “Hawkeye’s right here, transferring to the spare.” 6:12:09 p.m. Male agent 4: “Spare prepare, spare prepare.” 6:12:10 p.m. Male agent 2: “You prepared?” 6:12:16-21 p.m. Brokers: “Shooter’s down. Shooter’s down. Are we good to maneuver?” 6:12:21 p.m. Male agent: “Shooter’s down. We’re good to maneuver.” 6:12:22 p.m. Feminine agent: “Are we clear?” 6:12:23 p.m. Brokers: “We’re clear. We’re clear. We’re clear.” 6:12:23 p.m. Male agent: “Let’s transfer. Let’s transfer.” The suspected shooter fired from a constructing rooftop earlier than he was killed by Secret Service personnel, the company mentioned. Your browser doesn’t help the video tag. Supply: TikTok 6:12:25 p.m. The brokers put together to maneuver Trump offstage, however he tells them to attend. With blood dripping from his ear over a portion of his face, Trump lifts his fist within the air — prompting a loud cheer from the rally crowd — and mouths the phrase “battle” 3 times whereas pumping his fist. Your browser doesn’t help the video tag. Supply: Brendan McDermid/Reuters Supply: Evan Vucci/AP Supply: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Photographs Supply: Evan Vucci/AP Right here’s extra of the transcript from the identical audio with Trump and Secret Service members, after brokers begin to stand, lifting Trump. 6:12:33 p.m. Trump: “Let me get my sneakers. Let me get my sneakers.” 6:12:35 p.m. Male agent 2: “I bought you sir. I bought you sir.” 6:12:36 p.m. Trump: “Let me get my sneakers on.” 6:12:37 p.m. One other male agent: “Maintain on, your head is bloody.” 6:12:39 p.m. Male agent 2: “Sir, we’ve bought to maneuver to the automotive, sir.” 6:12:42 p.m. Trump: “Let me get my sneakers.” 6:12:43 p.m. Feminine agent: “OK, [inaudible].” 6:12:47 p.m. Trump: “Wait, wait, wait.” He then fist pumps to crowd. He mouths “battle” 3 times — a transfer met with cheers by the gang. 6:12:54 p.m. Agent: “We bought to maneuver. We bought to maneuver.” 6:51 p.m. Trump’s spokesperson says the previous president “is okay” and being evaluated at a “medical facility,” in a press release launched roughly 40 minutes after the taking pictures. 8:42 p.m. Roughly two and a half hours after he was taken off the rally stage, Trump says in a Fact Social assertion, “I knew instantly that one thing was incorrect in that I heard a whizzing sound, photographs, and instantly felt the bullet ripping via the pores and skin.” Supply: Fact Social 8:53 p.m. Trump’s motorcade departs Butler Memorial Hospital, the place he was medically evaluated after the taking pictures. Your browser doesn’t help the video tag. Supply: CNN Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says late Saturday evening that Trump had left the Butler, Pennsylvania, space following the rally taking pictures. Within the early hours of Sunday morning, Trump flies again to Newark, New Jersey. Trump marketing campaign deputy communications director Margo Martin posts a video of Trump disembarking from a aircraft in Newark, writing on X: “Sturdy and resilient. He won’t ever cease preventing for America.” Your browser doesn’t help the video tag. Supply: Margo Martin/Trump marketing campaign

