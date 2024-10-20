Virginia vs. Clemson Live Score Updates

For takeaways and evaluation of the sport: 5 Takeaways From Virginia Soccer’s 48-31 Loss to Clemson

Clemson runs out the clock as Cade Klubnik stays within the sport. FINAL

In response to the Clemson landing, Muskett finds Ethan Davies for an extended 65 yard landing.

Clemson recovers the onside kick earlier than Klubnik who remains to be within the sport throws for a 34 yard landing to TJ Moore.

Clemson punts. Tony Muskett is now in at quarterback. Muskett confirmed promise discovering Suderian Harrison for 2 completions and a few first downs. Just a few performs later, Muskett finds Noah Vaugn for an additional first down earlier than discovering Sackett Wooden for a landing. Muskett finds Tempo for the 2 level conversion.

The Virginia drive opens up with Colandrea getting sacked earlier than Tyree units up a third and 11 after a 9 yard catch. Colandrea has no the place to go together with the soccer on third down, forcing the Cavaliers to punt as soon as once more.

In response, Clemson put collectively a number of first downs together with a 4th and one conversion. After the conversion, Virginia will get a 15 yard pointless roughness penalty. After the penalty, Clemson continued to drive down the sector however the Cavaliers handle to carry the Tigers to a subject aim.

Virginia produces a productive drive begin with two first downs to begin the drive and discover themselves in Clemson territory. On the primary play of the fourth quarter, Colandrea finds Malachi Fields for a forty five yard landing.

Profiting from the turnover, just a few performs in to the drive Cade Klubnik finds Patt-Henry Olsen for a 40 yard landing on 4th and one.

Virginia begins the drive with two massive rushes earlier than Kobe Tempo has a 25 yard catch. Regardless of the momentum, Colandrea fumbles two performs later, giving Clemson the ball again in Virginia territory.

Klubnik throws a move away on first down earlier than the Cavaliers maintain the Tigers to a third and 9 earlier than Klubnik finds Brinningstool for a primary down. Clemson continues to drive down the sector earlier than an intentional grounding penalty by Klubnik would have ended the drive however a roughing the passer penalty offsets the penalty. On the following play Williams goes 36 yards for a landing on a jet sweep.

Xavier Brown begins the drive with a 9 yard rush earlier than a 11 yard sack taken by Colandrea. On third and lengthy the Cavaliers are unable to get the primary and are compelled to punt.

Cade Klubnik slings one other move to TJ Moore for a primary down. Then, on third down, Klubnik finds Antonio Williams for an additional first down. Mafah then finds paydirt for a primary down on the bottom. The drive continues with a Klubnik speeding first down earlier than he finds Brinningstool for a acquire of six. Two performs later Klubnik finds a receiver for a landing. Straightforward drive for the Tigers.

Anthony Colandrea 10/19 68 yards, one landing

Malachi Fields two catches for 21 yards

Kobe Tempo 22 yards speeding

Cade Klubnik 11/16 130 yards, one interception

Troy Stellato 4 catches for 54 yards

Phil Mafah 55 yards speeding and two touchdowns

Klubnik almost fumbles on a sack to ship the sport to halftime.

Colandrea virtually has his move picked on the line on Virginia’s first play earlier than discovering Chris Tyree for a primary down. Tempo on the bottom then picks up a primary down. Colandrea then finds JR Wilson for 3 yards to arrange an important third and 7. On third down, Colandrea will get sacked by TJ Parker who will get previous McKale Boley. Virginia punts.

In want of a cease, the Virginia protection steps up with two huge hits on Klubnik earlier than a brief move is unable to get the primary. Clemson punts.

The Virginia offense continues to stutter with its second three and out in a row. Two passes to Fields however one was overthrown and the opposite Fields was unable to make the seize on a leap ball. Sparks boots the ball down the sector for 52 yards, one other nice punt.

Clemson drives down the sector for a landing which features a trick play with a large receiver throwing the ball for an extended acquire all the way down to the Virginia three yard line. Phil Mafah then runs it in for the rating.

This Virginia drive was extraordinarily sloppy with a holding penalty calling again a Tyree first down, a muffed snap by Colandrea to arrange third and 24. The Cavaliers lose extra yards, sending out Daniel Sparks to punt it away.

Clemson begins to roll with two fast first downs earlier than a move interference name provides Clemson a 15 yard acquire. The Tigers than get an enormous penalty to halt a rush by Mafah earlier than Klubnik misses a large open receiver in the long run zone. Regardless of the mishaps, the Tigers overpower the Cavaliers on the bottom with the drive ending with a speeding landing by Phil Mafah.

On the following drive for the Cavaliers, a play to Tyree leads to a seven yard loss, killing the momentum of the drive earlier than Colandrea scrambles 20 yards for a primary all the way down to hold the drive allowed. Virginia then picks up one other first down earlier than Colandrea finds Dakota Twitty for an eight yard landing.

On the second play of the Clemson drive, Klubnik is intercepted by Kam Robinson to present the Cavaliers the ball on the Clemson 37.

Cavaliers decide up their first down of the sport after an 8 yard catch by Malachi Fields and 11 yard rush by Xavier Brown. Virginia then will get one other 5 yards on an unlawful substitution by Clemson. Virginia is operating quite a lot of pre-snap motion to try to disrupt the Tigers.

Colandrea finds Fields once more for an additional first down because the sophomore is confirmed poise on this second drive. The Cavaliers then ran a qb sneak with Grady Brosterhous on fourth and one which succeeded to proceed the drive. Two performs later Colandrea will get sacked however a facemask penalty by the Tigers provides the Cavaliers one other first down.

Within the purple zone, Colandrea on a designed run will get the ball all the way down to the 5 yard line earlier than Grady Brosterhous pushes up the center for just a few yards. The Hoos then decide to kick the sector aim on 4th and one as their purple zone woes proceed to be a wrestle.

Cade Klubnik finds a receiver for a 22 yard acquire to begin the drive earlier than the Cavaliers drive a 3rd down and two earlier than Phil Mafah powers ahead for a primary down. After that the Virginia protection forces two key run stops towards Mafah earlier than Klubnik scrambles and finds a receiver broad open downfield. The Cavaliers almost had the sack, ending the Tigers possession, however Virginia couldn’t get the Clemson quarterback down. Within the purple zone the Cavaliers drive a subject aim.

Virginia runs the ball three straight instances with Tempo with the primary rush for seven yards earlier than the opposite two fail to get the primary down. Offensive lineman Ty Furnish was injured on the third play of the drive. Virginia opts to punt.

Sport begin. Virginia begins with the ball.