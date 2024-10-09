Virgin River Season 6: Everything to Know

Virgin River followers can anticipate much more romance and enjoyable when the present returns for season 6.

“I believe my intention was by no means to have subsequent seasons match the depth of season 5,” showrunner Patrick Sean Smith informed The Hollywood Reporter in December 2023. “I’d say that going into season 6, my intention is to have it really feel lighter, however that doesn’t imply it’s not going to be difficult with the signature Virgin River twists and turns.”

Smith famous that “leaning extra into the romance of the sequence” can also be one factor he’s “excited” to prioritize as effectively: “Simply giving the “followers what they need,” he mentioned.

Virgin River premiered in 2017 on Netflix and adopted Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) after she moved to a small California city whereas mourning the lack of her husband. For the 5 subsequent seasons, viewers have watched the character fall in love, get engaged, face a being pregnant loss and uncover the id of her organic father. The remainder of the city, in the meantime, has handled shock pregnancies, pure disasters and an enormous drug ring — one thing Smith mentioned will take a backseat for season 6.

“I believe in all probability shifting ahead, the drug story engines will type of fall to the wayside a little bit bit, which all the time did really feel extra excessive,” he defined to THR. “I respect it, particularly within the first season. … However it did really feel prefer it was beginning to overtake the present a little bit bit, and if you’re coping with greater bodily stakes like that.”

Smith, who took over as showrunner from Sue Tenney earlier than season 5, defined that he by no means had the “intention” of creating certain season 6 matched the “depth” of those earlier than it. As an alternative, he hopes to discover extra of Mel and Jack’s (Martin Henderson) romance, take care of Jack’s PTSD, be taught extra about Doc’s (Tim Matheson) prognosis and see the place the romantic future lies for the remainder of Virgin River’s main gamers.

Maintain scrolling for the whole lot to find out about Virgin River season 6:

When Does Manufacturing on ‘Virgin River’ Season 6 Begin?

The primary half of season 6’s scripts have been accomplished when the WGA went on strike in Might 2023. Now that the strike has ended, Smith informed Deadline that the writers are crafting the again half of the season and manufacturing is about to start in early 2024.

Breckenridge, in the meantime, informed Deadline she’s “been listening to” that filming will begin within the spring “because the Vancouver climate permits.” (Virgin River movies in Vancouver, Canada.)

The place Can You Watch ‘Virgin River’ Season 6?

Season 6 will probably be accessible to stream on Netflix, the place the primary 5 seasons are at present streaming.

When Will ‘Virgin River’ Season 6 Be Launched?

The present will drop on Netflix Thursday, December 19.

Who Is Returning for ‘Virgin River’ Season 6?

Whereas the official forged record hasn’t been launched, season 5 story strains left huge cliffhangers for Breckenridge’s Mel, Matheson’s Doc, Colin Lawrence’s Preacher and Benjamin Hollingsworth’s Brady, main followers to imagine these actors will reprise their roles.

Smith additionally teased “extra Mel and Jack” for season 6, which guarantees Henderson’s return, in addition to extra on Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) and Denny’s (Kai Bradbury) being pregnant.

Different primary characters prone to return are Hope (Annette O’Toole), Brie (Zibby Allen), Mike (Marco Grazzini), Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), Cameron (Mark Ghanimé) and Muriel (Teryl Rothery).

Tudum reported that each one primary forged members are returning, however didn’t title Charmaine nor Muriel. Nonetheless, Muriel was current in a first-look at season 6.

Jessica Rothe and Callum Kerr are set to affix the sequence as a younger Sarah and Everett.

Will There be a Time Soar for ‘Virgin River’ Season 6?

Whereas the Netflix sequence is understood for its drawn-out story strains — Charmaine was pregnant for 4 seasons! — Smith informed Deadline that season 6 will open with a time leap.

“I don’t know precisely what number of months however it received’t be a direct pickup from the vacations,” he defined, referencing season 5’s Christmas Day finale.

Smith revealed to Tudum in October 2024 that season 6 takes place “deeper into springtime.”

Has a 1st Look Been Launched?

Netflix launched a primary have a look at season 6 in October 2024, sharing a photograph of Mel embracing Jack and a pregnant Lizzie sitting with Denny.