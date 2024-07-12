Virgin Music Group Inks With Japan’s Frontier Works

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) — Virgin Music Group, a division of Common Music Group, introduced the formation of a strategic partnership with the Japanese animation studio Frontier Works to launch anime-related music tasks.

VMG will assist Frontier Works, and its catalog of music from video games resembling “Ensemble Stars!!,” by VMG’s A.I.-powered distribution and advertising and marketing platform and workforce of music consultants.

The Japanese home animation trade reached a market measurement of $20.57 billion USD/2,927 billion yen in 2023, in response to the Anime Business Report 2023″ printed by the Affiliation of Japanese Animations, an enlargement of 106% from the earlier yr.

“Frontier Works’ mission is to counterpoint the hearts and minds of individuals all over the world by our works and companies, and to convey folks nearer collectively. We’re inspired that VMG’s new applied sciences and the facility of its experience within the music enterprise will assist us develop extremely satisfying content material that will probably be loved by a good better variety of clients,” said Masahide Tsuji, President, Frontier Works Inc.

“Frontier Works has an unimaginable roster of anime-related leisure that is stuffed with nice music that, now greater than ever, can resonate with new audiences all around the world. It’s our honor and pleasure to associate with Frontier Works, a premier participant in anime-related content material. Collectively, we hope to rejoice the music of anime content material by increasing their international attain and introducing this highly effective style of music to followers in new markets exterior of Japan.” added Nat Pastor, Co-CEO, Virgin Music Group.