Viola Davis Honored for Philanthropy at HollyRod Foundation 2024 Gala

Viola Davis obtained the Jacqueline Avant HollyRod Humanitarian Award on the HollyRod Basis DesignCare 2024 Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. The group, based by actress Holly Robinson Peete and her husband Rodney Peete in 1997, helps households affected by Parkinson’s illness and autism.

Previous to Davis’ awards presentation, Robinson Peete spoke in regards to the legacy of Jacqueline — the spouse of former music government Clarence Avant, who was shot and killed in her residence on the age of 81 in 2021. “This award may be very particular to me as a result of Jacqueline was a founding donor of the HollyRod Basis at its inception interval,” mentioned Robinson Peete. “For those who knew her, you knew the definition of grace, pleasure, philanthropy and love for household. She loves the humanities and was an inspiration to so many.”

Kelly Rowland offered to Davis, acknowledging the actress as “somebody whose expertise, resilience, and coronary heart have touched lives in an immeasurable means.”

“Viola Davis completely exemplifies the spirit of this award, named after Jacqueline Avant who was a real champion of generosity, love, and philanthropy,” mentioned Rowland. “Like Jacqueline, Viola’s kindness and dedication to creating the world a greater place reminds us all the energy we have now after we select to uplift others. Viola, we’re past grateful on your braveness, your brilliance and your coronary heart.”

In her acceptance speech, Davis spoke about an important individual anybody may give again to: themselves.

“I take heed to what folks say, that whenever you go into philanthropy, it’s about making the world a greater place; and that’s completely what I need, however the two folks that you simply owe essentially the most to are your six-year-old self and your 80-year-old self,” Davis started. “I don’t know my 80-year-old self but… however I do know my six-year-old self as a result of she’s nonetheless very a lot alive to me.”

The star continued, “She had a number of goals, however she didn’t have a number of hopes. She was a mattress wetter. She grew up with little or no meals and in abject poverty. She was in all probability referred to as a [N-word] extra occasions than she was referred to as Viola — and ugly. However what occurred with Viola, she was born right into a world the place she didn’t slot in. And if anybody comes to grasp the definition of a hero, they’re all the time born right into a world that they don’t slot in.”

Davis’ philanthropic efforts underscore her experiences as a toddler, serving as an envoy for Starvation Is, which is geared toward ending childhood starvation. She’s additionally a supporter of Kids’s Starvation Alliance, clothes and shoe donation non-profit Soles4Souls and ladies’s dependancy rehabilitation group Pleasant Home. Davis has additionally given again to her alma mater Central Falls Excessive Faculty and the native library in her hometown, demonstrating what she says is the reply to being born in a world the place you don’t slot in.

“It’s love. Good old style radical, energetic love. The form of love that we’re invested in everybody’s religious, emotional, bodily world. That form of love that makes folks really feel much less alone,” she mentioned. “I didn’t have that love as Viola. Little Viola was searching for it desperately. That individuals might get past my scent, past the poverty, past the truth that you thought my nappy hair and my massive lips and my vast nostril and my darkish pores and skin wasn’t pleasing to the attention.”

In concluding her speech, Davis spoke about her dedication to creating positive different folks don’t have the identical experiences she did.

“I used to be reluctant to say this,” Davis mentioned, holding again tears. “However till the final one that has a reminiscence of you dies, you’ll by no means be lifeless, and I wish to dwell perpetually. I wish to honor little Viola, I wish to be the hero that she wants subsequent. I wish to be that person who got here via the darkish and mentioned, ‘I see you.’ That’s why I work with starvation. That’s why I work with training. That’s why I work with home violence. I see you. And so long as I’m respiration, I do know that my leg of this race is to cross the baton on to the subsequent nice runner who’s gonna get it and put it out into the world and make others really feel much less alone, like Ms. Avant. I thank her for her life. I thank her for even considering that I’m worthy of this award. And whereas I’m nonetheless respiration, I’m going to go away one thing in folks.”

Some 500 visitors had been in attendance at HollyRod’s twenty sixth annual gala, together with Magic Johnson and Ted Sarandos. Along with the awards ceremony, the night additionally featured a style present, an public sale to help the group and an afterparty with a efficiency by ‘90s R&B group After 7.

Further honorees included artist Morgan Harper Nichols and athlete-professional speaker Jason McElwain, who obtained HollyRod Hero Awards; Dr. Chantale Branson, a neurologist and motion issues specialist, who was offered with the Muhammad Ali Trailblazer Award; Camille Proctor and Nadine Wright-Arbubakkr, founders of The Shade of Autism and Nassan’s Place, who obtained the Karen E. Smith Angel on the Path Awards; EMT Eric Aquino, who was acknowledged with the Matthew Robinson Jr. Award of Braveness; and KultureCity founders Dr. Julian Maha and Dr. Michele Kong, who obtained the HollyRod Company Champion Award.