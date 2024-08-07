Vinesh Phogat Disqualified From Olympics After Missing Weight

Vinesh Phogat’s unlikely Olympic run got here to an inconceivable finish Wednesday morning when the Indian wrestler missed weight for the 50-kilogram gold medal match.

Phogat — who handed reigning Olympic champ Yui Susaki her first profession worldwide loss in Tuesday’s opening spherical — was bidding to develop into her nation’s first lady to win an Olympic gold in any sport. She was set to wrestle Indiana native Sarah Hildebrandt in Wednesday evening’s gold medal match.

As an alternative, Phogat has been disqualified from the match and can be changed by Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzman within the championship match. Phogat defeated Guzman 5-0 in Tuesday evening’s semifinal match.

“It’s with remorse that the Indian contingent shares information of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Girls’s Wrestling 50kg class,” in response to an announcement from the Indian Olympic Affiliation. “Regardless of the most effective efforts by the workforce by means of the evening, she weighed in a number of grams over 50kg this morning. No additional feedback can be made by the contingent at the moment. The Indian workforce requests you respect Vinesh’s privateness. It wish to concentrate on the competitions available.”

Guzman, the fourth Cuban lady to wrestle within the Olympics, is now the nation’s first ladies’s freestyle medalist on the Video games.