Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Olympic wrestling final – NBC10 Philadelphia

India girls’s wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the 50-kilogram Olympic wrestling last after failing to make weight Wednesday, making a ripple impact on the medal matches and leading to some pressured changes by organizers.

Phogat defeated Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez within the semifinals Tuesday, however her disqualification pushed Guzman Lopez into the gold medal match Wednesday evening.

Phogat had gotten off to an important begin on the Paris Video games, beautiful four-time world and defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in her first match on Tuesday. She ultimately gained her first three matches to earn a spot within the 50-kilogram last.

However that isn’t going to occur. Group India introduced on social media Wednesday that Phogat is out.

“It’s with remorse that the Indian contingent shares information of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Ladies’s Wrestling 50kg class. Regardless of the very best efforts by the workforce via the evening, she weighed in a number of grams over 50kg this morning,” the announcement stated.

Phogat had been seemingly unbeatable on the mat. After beating top-seeded Susaki — who captured gold on the Tokyo Olympics with out conceding some extent — she then gained her quarterfinal match towards Ukraine’s Oksana Livach 7-5 and her semifinal towards Guzman Lopez 5-0 to turn into the primary Indian girl to succeed in an Olympic last.

Phogat’s disqualification eliminates her from competitors and strikes Guzman Lopez into the ultimate towards American Sarah Hildebrandt, who defeated Mongolia’s Otgonjargal Dolgorjav 5-0 within the different semifinal.

There are two bronze medals awarded in every wresting weight lessons. Phogat’s disqualification created a domino impact. Susaki, who misplaced to Phogat, had earned a spot within the repechage towards Livach, with one needing to earn a spot in a bronze medal match. The Phogat-Livach match has been elevated to one of many two bronze medal matches. The opposite bronze match will match China’s Feng Ziqi and Dolgorjav — a pairing that was not impacted by Phogat’s disqualification.

It is unclear if Phogat has ever been disqualified for not making weight. She had by no means positioned increased than ninth on the Olympics or third at a world championship occasion earlier than this spectacular efficiency on the Paris Video games.

In 2023, Phogat and different feminine wrestlers have been detained by police in India’s capital metropolis of New Delhi after they marched on parliament following allegations of sexual misconduct by individuals throughout the sport, together with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India. Sanjay Kumar Singh later changed him within the place.