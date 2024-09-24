Vince McMahon Slams Netflix Docuseries Mr. McMahon as ‘Deceptive’

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon says that he has seen Netflix‘s upcoming docuseries about his life, and he isn’t pleased with it.

In a press release posted to his social media accounts Monday, the wrestling promoter mentioned that he not too long ago screened an “early partial reduce” and that based mostly on what he has seen to date, “this doc falls brief and takes the predictable path of conflating the ‘Mr. McMahon’ character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident.”

The Netflix docuseries, which debuts on Wednesday, follows McMahon’s profession as he took his father’s regional wrestling promotion and turned it into a world leisure agency. Nevertheless, it additionally explores the darkish facet of the enterprise, from the steroid abuse scandal that rocked the corporate within the Nineteen Nineties, to the allegations of sexual misconduct that led to his resignation earlier this 12 months.

“So much has been misrepresented or neglected completely in an effort to go away viewers deliberately confused. The producers use typical enhancing tips with out of context footage and dated soundbites and so on. to distort the viewers’ notion and assist a misleading narrative,” McMahon wrote Monday. “In an try to additional their deceptive account, the producers use a lawsuit based mostly on an affair I ended as proof that I’m, in truth, ‘Mr. McMahon.’”

McMahon added in his assertion nevertheless that “I don’t remorse collaborating on this Netflix documentary. The producers had the chance to inform an goal story about my life and the unbelievable enterprise I constructed, which have been equally stuffed with pleasure, drama, enjoyable, and a good quantity of controversy and life classes.

“I hope the viewer will preserve an open thoughts and keep in mind that there are two sides to each story,” he added.