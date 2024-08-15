Vikings WR Jordan Addison injures ankle, likely to rest Thursday

Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison suffered an ankle damage Wednesday throughout the crew’s joint practices with the Cleveland Browns, coach Kevin O’Connell mentioned Wednesday, however the damage was not initially thought-about to be critical.

Addison suffered the damage after leaping and attempting to make a contested catch throughout drills on the primary day of the groups’ pair of scheduled practices. He was finally taken off the sector on a cart. O’Connell mentioned after observe that Addison was unlikely to take part Thursday however is not anticipated to be sidelined for an extended time period.

Editor’s Picks

1 Associated

Addison’s departure from observe got here shortly after O’Connell confirmed that rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss his total rookie season due to a torn meniscus in his proper knee, the most recent in a sequence of accidents and tragic occasions which have marred the Vikings’ summer season.

Rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed in a July 6 automotive accident. Second-year cornerback Mekhi Blackmon suffered a torn ACL on the primary day of coaching camp, and veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin hasn’t practiced since straining his hamstring on the second day of camp.

Tight finish T.J. Hockenson, in the meantime, is continuous to get well from a torn ACL and MCL in his proper knee and would possibly begin the season on injured reserve.

ESPN’s Michele Steele contributed to this story.