Vikings WR Jordan Addison hurts ankle during joint practice with Browns | News

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Minnesota Vikings large receiver Jordan Addison was taken off the sphere on a cart Wednesday with an ankle damage suffered whereas attempting to make a catch in opposition to Cleveland’s first-team protection throughout a joint apply.

Addison, who had 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie final season, was handled on the sphere earlier than being pushed off for additional remedy and analysis.

The sight of Addison, a 2023 first-round select of Southern California and Minnesota’s No. 2 receiver, was a jarring one for the Vikings after rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy was declared out the season hours earlier following knee surgical procedure.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell stated he does not consider Addison’s damage is severe.

“We’ll be sure we undergo all of the processes and get some photos of actually understanding precisely what it’s,” O’Connell stated. “However I believe he’s going to be all proper. You hate to see that, particularly early within the apply prefer it was.”

O’Connell dominated Addison out of Wednesday’s apply with the Browns, however did not understand how a lot time the 22-year-old will miss.

“I do know we’re going to judge him,” he stated. “I don’t consider it to be one thing that’s going to permit him to apply tomorrow. However I additionally am hopeful to get some excellent news on type of what that timeline appears like. I simply do not know.”

The Vikings bought one other scare when large receiver Thayer Thomas went down later within the exercise.

Thayer was on the bottom for a number of minutes earlier than being helped to his ft. He walked off underneath his personal energy.

Whereas he was down, O’Connell walked over and talked to Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. O’Connell stated the dialog had nothing to do with Cleveland’s aggressive play on a day the protection bought the higher of Minnesota’s first-team offense.

O’Connell stated he was merely telling Schwartz to verify they gave their gamers a break and bought them hydrated. He insisted it did not have something to do with tough play.

“Under no circumstances,” he stated. “I assumed it was a bodily apply and precisely what you hope to perform. Guys are gonna get juiced up however nothing even close to crossing the road, simply getting actually good work.”