Vikings WR Jordan Addison arrested Friday for suspicion of DUI 

Minnesota Vikings large receiver Jordan Addison was arrested for suspicion of driving beneath the affect on Friday close to Los Angeles Worldwide Airport (LAX), the California Freeway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com on Sunday.

At roughly 11:06 p.m. PT on Friday, the Los Angeles Communications Middle was suggested that there was a disabled car blocking lanes on I-105. When a CHP officer arrived to the scene, a white Rolls-Royce was noticed with Addison asleep behind the wheel. Following a DUI investigation, Addison was arrested at 11:36 p.m. He was then launched from custody Saturday at 1:36 a.m.

“We’re conscious of Jordan Addison’s arrest this previous Friday and are at present gathering extra data relating to the incident,” the Vikings stated in a press release, which was obtained by NFL Community Insider Tom Pelissero.

The incident occurred lower than every week after Addison’s teammate, Khyree Jackson, and two others had been killed in a automotive crash through which alcohol was presumably a contributing issue, in accordance with Maryland State Police investigators.

That is additionally the second consecutive offseason Addison has encountered a authorized subject on the street. In July 2023, he was cited for dashing and reckless driving by the Minnesota State Patrol for going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone.