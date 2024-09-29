Vikings vs. Packers, NFL regular season Week 4

It is time for the 128th border battle between the Minnesota Vikings and the Inexperienced Bay Packers.
The three-0 Vikings are on the highway for his or her first NFC North matchup of the season in opposition to the 2-1 Packers, who’re getting again beginning quarterback Jordan Love after being with out him during the last two weeks. This must be fairly the matchup between two proficient, well-coached squads with their eyes on successful the division this yr.
Regardless of Love returning, a lot of the different harm information favors the Vikings on this recreation. They’re getting Jordan Addison and Dallas Turner again, which provides to their depth on either side of the ball. The Packers shall be with out high cornerback Jaire Alexander and one other CB in Carrington Valentine, which means their high corners shall be Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine, and Keisean Nixon in opposition to the Vikings’ proficient WR trio of Justin Jefferson, Addison, and Jalen Nailor.
Sam Darnold’s robust begin and Aaron Jones’ return to Lambeau Subject are among the many high storylines for a Vikings offense that is going in opposition to Packers protection. On the opposite facet of the ball, the chess match with Love and Matt LaFleur going through the Vikings’ red-hot, Brian Flores-led protection shall be an enchanting one.
Observe alongside under for stay updates all through the sport.
6:13 — That was an odd determination from Jordan Love, who simply lobbed a ball up into the top zone and had it picked off by Byron Murphy Jr.
Vikings 31, Packers 22
6:50 — The Vikings get a much-needed response from their offense, driving right down to kick a area purpose and make it a two-score recreation. Darnold accomplished his first 4 passes on that drive for 60 yards.
Vikings 28, Packers 22
10:16 — This one is instantly extraordinarily fascinating. The Packers acquired a strip-sack after which acquired into the top zone two performs later. In addition they transformed a two-point attempt to make it a six-point recreation. All of the momentum and crowd noise is on their facet.
Vikings 28, Packers 14
11:38 — This one ain’t over but. The Packers rating on a large open Dontayvion Wicks landing to make it a two-score recreation. The Vikings have come up empty on 4 consecutive offensive possessions.
9:16 — The Vikings’ protection has give you a pair stops early on this quarter. They simply pressured one other Packers punt after a Darnold interception close to the purpose line.
Vikings 28, Packers 7
0:15 — The Packers have a little bit of life. After a muffed punt by Jalen Nailor, Jordan Love hit Jayden Reed for a landing to get Inexperienced Bay on the board. In addition they get the ball to begin the second half.
2:03 — That is a turnover on downs for the Packers as we method the 2-minute warning. They nonetheless have not scored.
Vikings 28, Packers 0
5:28 — Sam Darnold rifles a ball to Justin Jefferson for his third TD cross of the sport. A terrific throw and a wild catch by Jefferson, who did not present his arms till the final second. That is unreal.
5:55 — Shaq Griffin simply picked off a deflected cross and practically ran it again for a landing. Are you kidding me with this primary half for the Vikings?
8:04 — Packers kicker Brayden Narveson simply missed once more. My goodness. Nice performs by Pat Jones II and Camryn Bynum arrange that 49-yard try.
Vikings 21, Packers 0
11:50 — Jordan Addison will get in the long run zone for the second time in his return to motion, this time on a end-around handoff the place he juked Keisean Nixon out of his footwear. The Vikings are rolling.
0:20 — The Vikings, as they so typically do, simply snagged a takeaway. Kamu Grugier-Hill will get an interception for the second week in a row whereas filling in for Ivan Tempo Jr. — and this could not be going a lot better for Minnesota.
Vikings 14, Packers 0
1:37 — Two drives, two touchdowns for the Vikings. Sam Darnold hits Josh Oliver from two yards out, Darnold’s tenth TD cross of the season, and the Vikings are rolling once more.
6:47 — The Packers moved the ball properly on their opening drive, nevertheless it ends with a 37-yard area purpose try that Brayden Narveson doinked off the precise upright. That is an excellent begin for Minnesota.
Vikings 7, Packers 0
11:53 — Similar to that, the Vikings begin out completely once more. Sam Darnold hit Jalen Nailor for 31 yards on third and 14, then hit Jordan Addison for a 29-yard landing on the subsequent play. Each guys have been very open. That is the way you draw it up.