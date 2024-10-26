Vikings tackle needs knee surgery

Minnesota Vikings left sort out Christian Darrisaw wanted to be helped off the sphere throughout Minnesota’s “Thursday Evening Soccer” conflict with the Los Angeles Rams, and he will probably be out for the season.

With 35 seconds left within the first half, the Vikings elected to name a run play from their very own 3-yard line relatively than taking a knee. Throughout working again Aaron Jones’ 2-yard run, Darrisaw’s left leg received rolled up on by Rams rookie security Jaylen McCollough, who was making the sort out.

Darrisaw fell to the turf after the play and instantly grabbed at his left knee. The Vikings’ medical personnel tended to the star sort out on the sphere earlier than helping him in a stroll again to the locker room. Darrisaw appeared unable to place a lot weight on his left leg as he made his approach off the sphere.

The Vikings ruled the left sort out out for the rest of the sport with a knee harm and stated Friday that he would wish season-ending surgical procedure.

Christian Darrisaw harm updates

Darrisaw wanted help from Minnesota’s medical personnel to stroll again to the locker room after struggling a knee harm within the ultimate seconds of the primary half.

The sort out took successful to the skin of his left knee whereas he was engaged in a block on a run play from a Rams defender making a sort out. Offensive lineman David Quessenberry changed Darrisaw on the ultimate play of the primary half, a quarterback kneel.

After the sport, head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed to reporters it was a left knee harm.

Friday, he supplied one other replace.

“I used to be holding out hope final night time that perhaps the imaging would reveal a much less vital harm, however sadly that’s not the case,” he informed reporters. “He did maintain a big knee harm to his left knee and would require season-ending surgical procedure. He’ll go on injured reserve as we speak.”

