Vikings Running Back Aaron Jones’ Injury Status Determined

Minnesota Vikings working again Aaron Jones has been dominated out for the rest of his group’s Week 5 recreation towards the New York Jets in London as a consequence of a hip damage, NFL Community play-by-play man Wealthy Eisen confirmed the stay broadcast.
Jones was initially reported to be “questionable” to return, in keeping with sideline reporter Stacey Dales. The veteran working again recorded 29 yards on seven speeding makes an attempt and one reception for twenty-four yards earlier than his damage.
Jones entered Sunday’s recreation with 321 speeding yards, which was eighth amongst all NFL gamers, and one landing on 64 makes an attempt, in addition to 16 receptions for 143 yards and one landing.
Jones signed a one-year, $7 million take care of the Vikings as a free agent this offseason after spending his first seven NFL seasons with the NFC North Division rival Inexperienced Bay Packers. The previous UTEP standout was chosen by the Packers at No. 182 general within the fifth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Jones recorded 656 yards and two touchdowns on 142 speeding makes an attempt in 11 video games throughout the 2023 NFL common season, in addition to 226 yards and three touchdowns on 39 speeding makes an attempt throughout two playoff video games (113.0 yards per recreation). The 29-year-old was the co-leader — together with then-Tennessee Titans working again Derrick Henry — in speeding touchdowns throughout the 2019 season and chosen to a Professional Bowl in 2020.