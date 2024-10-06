Vikings Running Back Aaron Jones’ Injury Status Determined

Minnesota Vikings working again Aaron Jones has been dominated out for the rest of his group’s Week 5 recreation towards the New York Jets in London as a consequence of a hip damage, NFL Community play-by-play man Wealthy Eisen confirmed the stay broadcast.

Jones was initially reported to be “questionable” to return, in keeping with sideline reporter Stacey Dales. The veteran working again recorded 29 yards on seven speeding makes an attempt and one reception for twenty-four yards earlier than his damage.

Jones entered Sunday’s recreation with 321 speeding yards, which was eighth amongst all NFL gamers, and one landing on 64 makes an attempt, in addition to 16 receptions for 143 yards and one landing.