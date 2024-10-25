EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings (5-1) on Thursday dominated out tight finish T.J. Hockenson and guard Dalton Risner forward of opening Week 8 on the Los Angeles Rams (2-4) on Thursday Evening Soccer.

Each are nearing the ends of their 21-day analysis home windows.

Hockenson has been recovering from a knee harm suffered towards Detroit on Dec. 24, 2023. He’s on the Reserve/Bodily Unable to Carry out checklist.

Risner has been rehabbing a again harm suffered throughout coaching camp. He’s on the Injured Reserve/Designated for Return checklist.