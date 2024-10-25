Vikings Rule Out T.J. Hockenson & Dalton Risner, Elevate 2 for Rams Game

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings (5-1) on Thursday dominated out tight finish T.J. Hockenson and guard Dalton Risner forward of opening Week 8 on the Los Angeles Rams (2-4) on Thursday Evening Soccer.
Each are nearing the ends of their 21-day analysis home windows.
Hockenson has been recovering from a knee harm suffered towards Detroit on Dec. 24, 2023. He’s on the Reserve/Bodily Unable to Carry out checklist.
Risner has been rehabbing a again harm suffered throughout coaching camp. He’s on the Injured Reserve/Designated for Return checklist.
The Vikings additionally used commonplace elevations for tight finish Robert Tonyan and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond from their follow squad. Each have hung out on Minnesota’s 53-man roster and the follow squad this season.