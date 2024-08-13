Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy to undergo knee surgery

EAGAN, Minn. — The standing of J.J. McCarthy is in query after exams revealed the Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback has a tear within the meniscus of his proper knee, with a closing dedication to be made as soon as he undergoes surgical procedure this week.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the harm Tuesday, saying it occurred throughout Saturday’s 24-23 preseason victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. McCarthy threw the second of his two landing passes on his closing play and left solely after he performed the 30 snaps O’Connell deliberate for him to take.

McCarthy didn’t point out any ache or soreness till reporting it Monday to staff medical officers. In a submit on X, McCarthy stated: “Love you Viking nation. I will be again very quickly. Amor fati,” referencing the idea that one ought to respect all experiences in life no matter whether or not they’re nice.

Editor’s Picks 2 Associated

Docs will resolve throughout surgical procedure whether or not McCarthy wants a trim of the meniscus — which may enable him to return this season — or a full restore that might sideline him till 2025.

“That is completely, completely a medical choice,” O’Connell stated. “Definitely, what’s finest for the long-term well being of J.J. McCarthy would be the precedence. I haven’t got that reply and actually will not be part of figuring out that reply. … I’ve complete full belief in our medical workers and in addition the those that will likely be performing the process.”

The information of McCarthy’s harm solely additional ensures that veteran Sam Darnold, who signed a one-year contract price $10 million in March after spending 2023 as a backup with the San Francisco 49ers, would be the Vikings’ beginning quarterback in Week 1 and sure past.

Darnold has taken all however two of the Vikings’ first-team offensive snaps throughout coaching camp and in addition began Saturday’s recreation. McCarthy’s efficiency Saturday possible meant he would start to take extra first-team snaps in apply, however there was no indication that O’Connell was contemplating the previous Michigan star as a viable choice for Week 1.

Darnold, who has regarded more and more sharp as coaching camp has progressed, accomplished 4 of eight passes Saturday for 59 yards. The opposite two quarterbacks on the staff’s roster are 2023 holdovers Nick Mullens and Jaren Corridor.

“Sam’s had a extremely good camp and my confidence stage in Sam may be very, very excessive at this level,” O’Connell stated, “and looking out ahead to seeing him proceed his development that we have had for him all through the early a part of camp into that first preseason recreation. … I am actually trying ahead to Sam’s continued progress and success within the offense, and I do know his teammates and the remainder of the teaching workers have been actually enthused by what Sam’s carried out.”

The Vikings chosen McCarthy with the No. 10 total draft decide this 12 months after parting methods with incumbent Kirk Cousins, who joined the Atlanta Falcons in free company.

McCarthy had made progress since an uneven efficiency in spring OTAs and minicamp, and he remained in Minnesota through the early a part of the summer season to refine a set of adjusted footwork and different mechanical adjustments the staff had really useful.

McCarthy maintained a gradual strategy all through coaching camp over to his preseason debut, when he changed Darnold after one sequence towards the Raiders. The sport started inauspiciously when McCarthy threw an interception to finish his first sequence, however he rallied to throw landing passes of 45 and 33 yards within the third quarter, ending with 11 completions in 17 makes an attempt for 188 yards.