Vikings rookie CB Khyree Jackson, 24, among three killed in car crash

Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson and two others have been killed in a automobile crash Saturday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland, in keeping with Maryland State Police. Jackson was 24 years previous.

Jackson, who was the entrance passenger in a Dodge Charger that was a part of a three-car collision in Higher Marlboro, was pronounced lifeless on the scene by emergency medical personnel, in keeping with the MSP information launch. Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton Jr., 24, have been additionally killed within the crash. The three have been highschool soccer teammates at Dr. Henry A. Clever Jr. Excessive in Maryland.

“We’re devastated by the information of Khyree Jackson’s dying following an in a single day automobile accident,” the Vikings stated in an announcement. “Whereas we work to assemble extra info, we now have spoken to Khyree’s household and supplied the assist of the Minnesota Vikings. We’ve got additionally communicated the information to Vikings gamers, coaches and workers and have supplied counseling for many who want emotional assist. Our ideas are with Khyree’s household, buddies, teammates and coaches, in addition to all of the victims of this tragic accident.”

All three of the deceased have been travelling within the Charger, which was struck by a silver Infiniti headed northbound on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue, in keeping with police. The preliminary investigation signifies that the Infiniti, pushed by Cori Clingman, struck the Charger first and after which a Chevrolet Impala after making an attempt to vary lanes at a excessive fee of velocity. The Charger then traveled off the aspect of the highway and struck a number of tree stumps earlier than coming to relaxation, in keeping with the discharge.

Hazel, who was driving the Charger, was additionally pronounced deceased on the scene, in keeping with police. Lytton Jr., who was seated within the rear, was transported to the College of Maryland Capital Area Medical Heart the place he was later pronounced lifeless by hospital personnel.

Investigators imagine alcohol could have been a contributing circumstance within the deadly crash, which stays underneath investigation.

“The NFL household is deeply saddened and devastated by the passing of Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson.” the league stated in an announcement. “Our ideas and condolences are together with his household, family members and all people concerned on this tragic accident.”

Jackson was chosen by the Vikings within the fourth spherical of the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent two years on the College of Alabama earlier than taking part in his last collegiate season on the College of Oregon in 2023.

Jackson confirmed NFL promise throughout his senior season at Oregon. In 12 video games, he accrued three interceptions, seven go break-ups, two sacks and 34 complete tackles, resulting in an All-Pac-12 first-team choice.