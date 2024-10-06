Vikings RB Aaron Jones leaves game with hip injury

Vikings working again Aaron Jones departed Minnesota’s 23-17 victory over the Jets within the first quarter due to a hip harm, however coach Kevin O’Connell is hoping Jones will not miss a lot time.

“Holding my fingers crossed that that hopefully will probably be brief time period,” O’Connell informed reporters at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Vikings, who improved Sunday to 5-0, have a bye in Week 6.

Editor’s Picks

It was not instantly clear when Jones suffered the harm, however the final time he touched the ball was on a 24-yard catch throughout a wild stretch within the first quarter. Quarterback Sam Darnold had left the sport with an harm of his personal, and backup Nick Mullens fired a 24-yard move towards Jones on a wheel path to convert a third-and-5.

The move was a bit brief, and Jones jumped to make the catch and got here down onerous. He was changed on the following play by backup Ty Chandler, who fumbled a pitch from Darnold after the quarterback had simply returned to the sport.

Previous to his catch, Jones had rushed for 29 yards on seven carries. He has 350 yards this season in his first season with the Vikings after signing a one-year free agent contract this spring.