Vikings QB Sam Darnold has no structural damage to knee

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings breathed a sigh of reduction Monday upon studying that quarterback Sam Darnold’s left knee isn’t critically injured.

Checks revealed a bruise however no structural harm, coach Kevin O’Connell stated, and Darnold isn’t anticipated to overlook a lot if any time in preparation for the workforce’s Week 4 matchup on the Inexperienced Bay Packers.

“It is a bit of sore,” O’Connell stated, “however hoping Sam can have a traditional week of preparation as we undergo it.”

Darnold has been one of many largest surprises of the NFL season, throwing a league-high eight landing passes in main the Vikings to a 3-0 begin. Enjoying for the fourth workforce of his seven-year profession, Darnold ranks fifth within the NFL in Whole QBR (73.1).

The damage occurred with 3 minutes, 50 seconds remaining within the third quarter of Sunday’s 34-7 victory over the Houston Texans. Dropping again for a second-down go, Darnold absorbed a low hit from Texans defensive finish Danielle Hunter and fell awkwardly. Hunter was penalized 15 yards for a low hit to the quarterback.

Darnold initially stood up after taking the hit however started limping and sat down on the U.S. Financial institution Stadium turf so medical officers may consider him. He walked to the Vikings’ medical tent, and backup Nick Mullens took over for one play earlier than Darnold grabbed his helmet and jogged again on the sector.

His return prompted a loud roar from the Vikings’ dwelling crowd, a second that Darnold stated afterward “meant every little thing to me.”

After the sport, nonetheless, each Darnold and O’Connell cautioned towards assuming he had not suffered an damage in any respect. Monday’s pending assessments conjured current reminiscences of 2023 starter Kirk Cousins’ season-ending Achilles tear, in addition to rookie J.J. McCarthy struggling a season-ending meniscus tear in August.

In the meantime, O’Connell stated he has no issues transferring ahead a few jammed finger on receiver Justin Jefferson’s proper hand. Jefferson suffered the damage on his sixth and remaining catch late within the second quarter Sunday. X-rays confirmed no break, however the Vikings solely focused Jefferson twice thereafter and he was not in a position to catch both of these passes. ESPN Analysis recognized one of many two as a drop.

O’Connell stated he thought the opposite missed catch was the results of Darnold overcorrecting primarily based on suggestions from a apply rep.