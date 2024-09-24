Vikings QB has knee bruise

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s 177th NFL recreation on Sunday will likely be his first at Lambeau Area, which he says is the one NFL venue he has but to play. Gilmore, 34, is on his sixth totally different staff in his thirteenth NFL season. However he’s not alone in making his first journey to Inexperienced Bay; Darnold, Van Ginkel, linebacker Blake Cashman and defensive sort out Jerry Tillery additionally haven’t suited up on the Vikings’ rival turf through the common season or postseason.