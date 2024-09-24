Vikings QB has knee bruise

The Vikings are getting ready for the prospect that Packers quarterback Jordan Love returns from a two-week absence due to a knee harm suffered in Inexperienced Bay’s season-opening loss to Philadelphia. Love practiced final week for Inexperienced Bay however didn’t play of their win in opposition to the Titans. Vikings coaches are additionally getting ready gamers for Packers quarterback Malik Willis, who has led back-to-back wins whereas throwing for 324 yards and working for an additional 114 yards.
“It’s difficult as a result of they’re two totally different quarterbacks,” edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel stated. “They’ve a special play model. You bought to have the ability to adapt. I do know [defensive coordinator Brian Flores] goes to have a very good plan for each quarterbacks.”
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s 177th NFL recreation on Sunday will likely be his first at Lambeau Area, which he says is the one NFL venue he has but to play. Gilmore, 34, is on his sixth totally different staff in his thirteenth NFL season. However he’s not alone in making his first journey to Inexperienced Bay; Darnold, Van Ginkel, linebacker Blake Cashman and defensive sort out Jerry Tillery additionally haven’t suited up on the Vikings’ rival turf through the common season or postseason.
“Wanting ahead to it, I do know the historical past of it,” Gilmore stated. “I understand how massive this recreation is for us.”
And so forth.
The Vikings opened as 2.5-point underdogs in opposition to the Packers, marking the third straight week that Vegas doesn’t take into account them the favourite. The Vikings have been 1-point underdogs to the Texans and 4.5-point underdogs in opposition to the 49ers.
Bought a query concerning the Vikings? E-mail it to [email protected]. We’ll reply your questions in an upcoming Entry Vikings e-newsletter or podcast.