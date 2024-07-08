Vikings player Khyree Jackson, 24, killed in Maryland crash

Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson, 24, was considered one of three males killed in a automobile crash that concerned a number of autos in Prince George’s County, Maryland early Saturday morning.

The cornerback was chosen by the Vikings within the fourth spherical of the NFL draft this previous spring.

The Maryland State Police mentioned Isaiah Hazel, 23 and Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24, had been additionally killed within the crash. A social media put up signifies the three had been teammates on a state highschool championship crew in Higher Marlboro.

A preliminary investigation signifies one other driver was making an attempt to alter lanes when the automobile struck the Dodge Charger pushed by Hazel. The state police say the Charger went off the highway and struck tree trunks. Jackson was within the entrance passenger seat. Hazel and Jackson had been pronounced useless on the scene by emergency medical personnel. Lytton died at a hospital.

Investigators consider the motive force of a second automobile touring north tried to alter lanes “at a excessive fee of pace” when it collided with the automobile pushed by Hazel and a 3rd automobile.

No person was injured within the second or third autos.

The Minnesota Vikings launched an announcement Saturday morning saying the crew is “devastated” by information of the loss.

“We have now spoken to Khyree’s household and supplied the help of the Minnesota Vikings. We have now additionally communicated the information to Vikings gamers, coaches and workers and have supplied counseling for individuals who want emotional help. Our ideas are with Khyree’s household, buddies, teammates and coaches, in addition to all of the victims of this tragic accident.

“I’m completely crushed by this information.” mentioned Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell in an announcement. “Khyree introduced a contagious vitality to our facility and our crew. His confidence and interesting character instantly drew his teammates to him. In our quick time collectively, it was evident Khyree was going to become an amazing skilled soccer participant, however what was extra spectacular was his need to change into one of the best individual he could possibly be for his household and people round him. I’m perplexed. My coronary heart goes out to Khyree’s household, buddies, teammates and coaches.”

Vikings Normal Supervisor Kwesi Adofo-Mensah mentioned he was “heartbroken by the lack of Khyree.”

“As we acquired to know him all through the pre-draft course of, it was clear the objectives Khyree needed to perform each professionally and personally. His story was considered one of resilience. He was taking steps to change into one of the best model of himself not only for him, however for individuals who cared about and regarded as much as him. Khyree’s character captured each room he was in. I’m devastated that his life and all the things he had in entrance of him has been reduce quick.”

Vikings Homeowners Mark and Zygi Wilf additionally launched an announcement Saturday morning.

“We’re deeply saddened by the information of Khyree’s passing. Khyree had an especially vivid future forward of him as a participant, and it was clear he was devoted to being an amazing one who made a optimistic distinction in individuals’s lives. We’re desirous about Khyree’s household and buddies and all members of the Minnesota Vikings following this devastating loss.”

Jackson was a fourth-round draft decide by the Vikings in April. He performed two years at Alabama earlier than ending his school profession with one season at Oregon. He was within the working to earn a beginning cornerback job on the crew’s coaching camp, which opens later this month in Eagan.

Jackson was a first-team All-Pac-12 choice by The Related Press final season after tying for second within the convention with three interceptions. His school profession started in junior school in 2019.

Hazel performed school soccer at Maryland and Charlotte, and Lytton performed at Florida State and Penn State.

The three gained a state championship collectively at Maryland’s Dr. Henry A. Sensible Jr. Excessive Faculty, which paid tribute to them in a social media put up.

“RIP Khyree… Love you,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning posted on social media. “Puzzled. I’ll miss your smile. Nice participant, higher individual.”