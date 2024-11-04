Vikings-Colts: Minnesota overcomes 3 turnovers from Sam Darnold to outlast Indianapolis 21-13

The side of the Indianapolis Colts benching Anthony Richardson that in all probability wasn’t analyzed sufficient was what occurred if Joe Flacco was horrible changing him.

The Colts would possibly must ask that query this week. Colts head coach Shane Steichen mentioned Flacco is the workforce’s quarterback transferring ahead, however the first sport after that proclamation wasn’t fairly. The Colts acquired virtually nothing happening offense. Flacco didn’t cross it properly and the Colts didn’t have Richardson’s operating means as a counterpunch. They had been simply inept in Sunday night time’s 21-13 defeat on the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings broke a two-game shedding streak with the victory. Sam Darnold had three turnovers, considered one of which was returned for a landing, and the Colts nonetheless couldn’t win. That’s regarding. It additionally will convey up questions over the Colts’ resolution to bench Richardson for Flacco, after which watched Flacco cross with the entire struggles Richardson had with none of the additional playmaking means the a lot youthful Richardson brings to the offense.

The Colts are 4-5, which isn’t out of the AFC wild-card race. They should make one other willpower over which quarterback will assist preserve them in that race.

Vikings’ offense has a horrible 1st half

The primary half was dangerous for the Vikings, a continuation of points that triggered them to fall right into a two-game shedding streak.

Darnold has had points with turnovers all through his profession, and that cropped up Sunday night time. He threw an interception deep in Colts territory, transferring left after which forcing a cross to the tip zone that had little probability of being accomplished to any Viking.

Darnold’s subsequent turnover was much more damaging. He was sacked and fumbled, and it was scooped up by cornerback Kenny Moore II and returned 38 yards for a landing. That ended up being the one rating of the primary half. The Colts’ offense didn’t get some extent within the first half. It didn’t rating within the third quarter both.

Sam Darnold was a bit carless with the soccer on Sunday night time however made sufficient performs to assist Minnesota snap a two-game shedding streak. (AP Picture/Ellen Schmidt)

The primary half was troubling for the Vikings. The Colts’ protection hasn’t been in a position to cease anybody this season. Minnesota couldn’t rating some extent earlier than halftime. It didn’t assist that kicker Will Reichard missed two subject objectives, together with one from 31 yards out.

The Vikings began the season 5-0, however they didn’t appear to be that workforce within the first half. Fortunately for them, the Colts weren’t doing something with their alternatives.

Vikings take third quarter lead

The Vikings’ offense confirmed life within the third quarter. Darnold accomplished some good passes, together with a pair of touchdowns. That gave the Vikings a 14-7 lead.

The Colts weren’t out of the sport at that time however Flacco wasn’t taking part in like he might do a lot with the prospect. Flacco threw an terrible interception early within the fourth quarter. Happily for him and the Colts, Darnold returned the favor with an equally horrible INT of his personal. Flacco and the Colts couldn’t choose up a primary down after that and so they settled for a subject purpose.

The Colts’ protection performed a fairly good sport and it didn’t matter. The offense was too poor to win.

The Colts had a shot to take the lead late within the fourth quarter. However after entering into Vikings territory Flacco threw incomplete on third down and once more on fourth, every cross seemingly a beat late which allowed a Vikings defensive again to make successful and jar it unfastened. The Vikings picked up some first downs after that to bleed many of the remainder of the clock, and with 2:05 left Darnold hit Josh Oliver for a landing. That put the sport away.

Richardson wasn’t finishing passes at a excessive sufficient price to maintain his beginning job. However Flacco wasn’t significantly better Sunday night time. It doesn’t appear to be the Colts might flip again to Richardson immediately. They is perhaps caught.