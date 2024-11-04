Vikings-Colts: Minnesota overcomes 3 turnovers from Sam Darnold to outlast Indianapolis 21-13

The side of the Indianapolis Colts benching Anthony Richardson that in all probability wasn’t analyzed sufficient was what occurred if Joe Flacco was horrible changing him.
The Colts would possibly must ask that query this week. Colts head coach Shane Steichen mentioned Flacco is the workforce’s quarterback transferring ahead, however the first sport after that proclamation wasn’t fairly. The Colts acquired virtually nothing happening offense. Flacco didn’t cross it properly and the Colts didn’t have Richardson’s operating means as a counterpunch. They had been simply inept in Sunday night time’s 21-13 defeat on the Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings broke a two-game shedding streak with the victory. Sam Darnold had three turnovers, considered one of which was returned for a landing, and the Colts nonetheless couldn’t win. That’s regarding. It additionally will convey up questions over the Colts’ resolution to bench Richardson for Flacco, after which watched Flacco cross with the entire struggles Richardson had with none of the additional playmaking means the a lot youthful Richardson brings to the offense.
The Colts are 4-5, which isn’t out of the AFC wild-card race. They should make one other willpower over which quarterback will assist preserve them in that race.
Vikings’ offense has a horrible 1st half
The primary half was dangerous for the Vikings, a continuation of points that triggered them to fall right into a two-game shedding streak.
Darnold has had points with turnovers all through his profession, and that cropped up Sunday night time. He threw an interception deep in Colts territory, transferring left after which forcing a cross to the tip zone that had little probability of being accomplished to any Viking.
Darnold’s subsequent turnover was much more damaging. He was sacked and fumbled, and it was scooped up by cornerback Kenny Moore II and returned 38 yards for a landing. That ended up being the one rating of the primary half. The Colts’ offense didn’t get some extent within the first half. It didn’t rating within the third quarter both.
The primary half was troubling for the Vikings. The Colts’ protection hasn’t been in a position to cease anybody this season. Minnesota couldn’t rating some extent earlier than halftime. It didn’t assist that kicker Will Reichard missed two subject objectives, together with one from 31 yards out.
The Vikings began the season 5-0, however they didn’t appear to be that workforce within the first half. Fortunately for them, the Colts weren’t doing something with their alternatives.
Vikings take third quarter lead
The Vikings’ offense confirmed life within the third quarter. Darnold accomplished some good passes, together with a pair of touchdowns. That gave the Vikings a 14-7 lead.
The Colts weren’t out of the sport at that time however Flacco wasn’t taking part in like he might do a lot with the prospect. Flacco threw an terrible interception early within the fourth quarter. Happily for him and the Colts, Darnold returned the favor with an equally horrible INT of his personal. Flacco and the Colts couldn’t choose up a primary down after that and so they settled for a subject purpose.
The Colts’ protection performed a fairly good sport and it didn’t matter. The offense was too poor to win.
The Colts had a shot to take the lead late within the fourth quarter. However after entering into Vikings territory Flacco threw incomplete on third down and once more on fourth, every cross seemingly a beat late which allowed a Vikings defensive again to make successful and jar it unfastened. The Vikings picked up some first downs after that to bleed many of the remainder of the clock, and with 2:05 left Darnold hit Josh Oliver for a landing. That put the sport away.
Richardson wasn’t finishing passes at a excessive sufficient price to maintain his beginning job. However Flacco wasn’t significantly better Sunday night time. It doesn’t appear to be the Colts might flip again to Richardson immediately. They is perhaps caught.
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 10:19 PM CST
Last: Vikings 21, Colts 13
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 10:19 PM CST
Justin Jefferson snags the onside kick
That’ll seal the win to place Minnesota again within the win column to enhance to 6-2. The Colts fall to 4-5, and after a poor stat line for Joe Flacco 16-of-27 for 179 yards and and interception with three sacks, questions will proceed to swirl across the Colts about who ought to be beginning at quarterback.
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 10:14 PM CST
Cross interference penalty on Vikings units up Matt Homosexual subject purpose with 28 seconds left
The 54-yard try is sweet, to chop the result in eight, and now the Colts might want to recuperate an onside kick to have a shot at a Commanders-like miracle.
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 10:11 PM CST
Colts choose up a primary down
Josh Downs is now as much as six catches for 60 yards on the night time. Not a terrific night time, however 12 factors for those who’ve needed to begin him an a PPR Yahoo Sports activities Fantasy Soccer league.
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 10:09 PM CST
One other Vikings sack
This has been a defensive clinic by the Vikings, and its Jihad Ward getting co Flacco this time to convey up third and 22
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 10:07 PM CST
A 1st down sack sends the sport to the two-minute warning
Jonathan Greenard picked up his sixth sack of the season with the sack that places Indy behind the sticks, making a comeback try all of the tougher.
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 10:04 PM CST
Darnold finds Josh Oliver for an enormous landing
Darnold now has three landing passes within the sport, and the Vikings lead 21-10. The Colts do have a timeout, and the two-minute warning, however they want two scores, and Joe Flacco has a 58.1 passer ranking on this sport.
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 10:01 PM CST
Vikings near salting this one away
Aaron Jones picks up an enormous 1st down on a third and inches to get the ball deep within the Colts’ redzone. Kicker Will Reichard apparently has been coping with a problem to his kicking leg — he was seen with a wrap on it all through the sport and was strolling gingerly after a kickoff and additional level. He has missed two subject objectives on this sport, and if Minnesota is ready to rating a landing and go up two possessions which may do it. The Colts do have a timeout with 2:53 left within the sport, an nonetheless even have the 2-minute warning.
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 9:53 PM CST
Vikings power turnover on downs wuth simply over 5 minutes remaining
The Minnesota protection has been sensible. Sure, the Colts are beginning a backup quarterback and have not performed a lot on the offensive aspect of the ball in latest weeks, however Indianapolis is 3-for-10 on third down and is averaging simply 3.6 yards per carry within the run sport.
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 9:50 PM CST
Colts choose up third and 1
Jonathan Taylor will get the ball into Minnesota territory on a third and 1 as The clock ticks towards six minutes
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 9:43 PM CST
Kwity Paye with an enormous third down sack to halt a Vikings drive.
With a third down stress bundle, the Colts are nonetheless hanging round, and whereas the offense hasn’t performed a lot, it solely takes one drive to have the ability to take the lead with beneath 10 minutes remaining.
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 9:37 PM CST
Colts flip the choose into 3 factors
Matt Homosexual connects on a 42-yard subject purpose to make the rating 14-10 Vikings, but it surely was one other drive the place the Colts could not get a primary down. Indy has simply 9 first downs within the sport — the Vikings had 13 at halftime, however the Colts are nonetheless linked due to a cavalcade of Minnesota miscues together with three turnovers and two missed subject objectives
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 9:33 PM CST
And simply as quickly because it regarded like Indy was out of it, Darnold will get picked off.
That is the VERY subsequent play after the Byron Murphy interception, and Nick Cross got here up with an enormous play for the Colts, and so they’re beginning on the 25-yard-line in plus territory.
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 9:31 PM CST
Vikings cease the Colts momentum with Murphy choose
After a spectacular catch by rookie A.D. Mitchell on a 2nd and 30 to get it to third and eight, Joe Flacco discovered Byron Murphy — the issue with that’s that he is in purple, and never white and blue. First down Vikings after one other dangerous mistake by the Indy offense.
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 9:27 PM CST
Colts now on the transfer after Vikings landing
Josh Downs makes an enormous third down catch to to get Indianapolis into Minnesota territory.
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 9:18 PM CST
Two second half drives. Two second half touchdowns. Vikings lead 14-7
Jalen Nailor’s first catch of the sport goes for a landing, and the Vikings at the moment are matching the scoreboard to their statistical benefit. Sam Darnold is 26-of-30 for 255 yards and a pair of landing passes.
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 9:14 PM CST
Vikings rolling now with Justin Jefferson main the best way
18 in purple is only a monster on the sphere. Seven catches, 137 yards after this magnificence.
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 8:57 PM CST
Jordan Addison closes the drive for the Vikings
9 performs and 70 yards on this primary scoring drive for the Minnesota Vikings, and Addison made a spectacular catch for his second landing of the yr.
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 8:55 PM CST
Minnesota makes their means inside the ten
Jordan Addison on the seize to make it 1st and Aim because the Vikings attempt to keep away from one other Reichard subject purpose try.
Solar, November 3, 2024 at 8:51 PM CST
Jefferson getting the drive began for Minnesota to open the second half
They’ve gained a bunch of yards tonight, however nonetheless want a spark — should be good to be the Vikings to have this man to get you began when it is advisable get issues going.