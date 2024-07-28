Video: Tom Aspinall Calls Out Jon Jones After TKO of Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Photographs

Tom Aspinall is able to struggle Jon Jones.

After retaining the interim heavyweight title on Sunday towards Curtis Blaydes, Aspinall referred to as out Jones, who presently holds the UFC heavyweight title.

“Hi there Jon. I’ve nothing towards you personally, however I simply assume I am higher than you,” Aspinall mentioned. “I simply know that I can beat you in a struggle. So I am coming for it.”

Aspinall’s message to Jones comes simply days after UFC president Dana White mentioned the winner of Saturday’s struggle between Aspinall and Blaydes at UFC 304 will face the winner of the upcoming heavyweight title struggle between Jones and former champion Stipe Miocic.

Whereas a struggle between Jones and Miocic has not been arrange simply but, Aspinall is able to go forward and tackle Jones and problem him for his title.

And Aspinall made a robust case that he can win it on Saturday. The 31-year-old downed Blaydes within the first spherical by way of TKO, needing only one minute within the ring to defend his title.

Aspinall’s win towards Blaydes on Saturday additionally avenged his solely loss in UFC, which got here towards Blaydes at UFC Struggle Night time in 2022.