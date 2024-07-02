Video shows rapper Rick Ross involved in violent Vancouver melee

American rapper Rick Ross was concerned in a violent incident after his set at a competition in Vancouver on Sunday night time, occasion organizers have confirmed, after a video exhibiting a brawl exterior B.C. Place Stadium was posted to social media.

Ross, 48, was headlining the Ignite Music Competition, which passed off on the Plaza of Nations adjoining to the stadium within the metropolis’s downtown.

In a video shared to X, previously Twitter, Ross is seen in the course of a crowd buying and selling heated phrases with one other man, who then seems to throw a punch on the rapper; a melee then breaks out.

Lindsay Sparrow, CFO of occasion organizer Canadian Occasions Company, mentioned she was backstage on the time of the combat.

She referred to as it a “brief altercation” that was shortly resolved by safety, and got here after Ross closed his set by enjoying Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us, a diss monitor that targets Toronto rapper Drake.

“Safety did an awesome job and … everybody exited safely, which is at all times our main concern for everybody attending the festivals,” Sparrow informed CBC Information.

Different artists on the Ignite competition invoice included Sickick and Merkules.

Ross, whose actual title is William Leonard Roberts II, has topped the charts quite a few occasions over a virtually three-decade-long profession.

Sparrow mentioned the occasion tried its finest to work with regulation enforcement and have safety in place given the generally unstable nature of hip-hop performances.

She mentioned she was not conscious of any severe accidents or felony fees because of the combat.

Each B.C. Emergency Well being Companies and the Vancouver Police Division informed CBC Information they weren’t referred to as upon to research after the altercation.

Ross doesn’t tackle assault

Whereas Ross didn’t tackle the obvious assault afterwards, he issued a farewell publish to Vancouver on his Instagram.

“Vancouver it was enjoyable, until subsequent time,” the artist wrote in a publish subsequent to an image of a branded non-public jet.

Ross made no point out of the violence in an Instagram publish after the live performance. (Rick Ross/Instagram)

Ross is concerned in an ongoing feud with Drake, whose disagreement with Lamar lit up social media earlier this yr as the 2 artists launched quite a lot of songs dissing one another.

Drake’s music Push Ups, whereas instantly focusing on Lamar, additionally takes photographs at different artists together with Ross, Future, Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.

Inside 24 hours of Drake releasing Push Ups on April 13, Ross responded with a monitor referred to as Champagne Moments, wherein he accuses Drake of getting a nostril job.

Not Like Us was launched by Lamar on Could 4 and topped the Billboard Sizzling 100 chart instantly after.