Video shows dog chewing on a lithium-ion battery and sparking house fire in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A canine chomping on a lithium-ion battery sparked a severe home hearth in Oklahoma, and video of the second the sparks started to fly has been enlisted by a hearth division to point out the potential risks of these batteries.

The footage taken from the house and posted final week on the Tulsa Hearth Division’s Fb web page reveals the canine gnawing on its alternative of a chew toy atop one in every of two cushions set on the ground of a front room. One other canine will be seen on a sofa and a cat on the ground because the canine bites down and sparks start to shoot from the battery.

The canine pulls again and shortly the cushions are ablaze. Each canines watch the rising hearth at one level.

The hearth division stated the Tulsa-area dwelling was considerably broken by the hearth in Could however the two canines and the cat escaped by way of a pet door.

Hearth division spokesman Andy Little stated within the put up that the battery the canine was chewing was meant for charging cell telephones. He stated lithium-ion batteries can retailer “a big quantity of vitality in a compact house” however when that vitality “is launched uncontrollably, it could actually generate warmth, produce flammable and poisonous gasses and even result in explosions.” He stated the batteries can probably turn into harmful when they’re broken, overcharged or uncovered to excessive warmth.

Fortuitously for the pets, Little stated, all escaped the flames unhurt.