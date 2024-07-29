Video, photos show flash floods at theme park

A sequence of thunderstorms on Sunday introduced Dollywood to a standstill as components of the park have been hit with flash flooding. The theme park is anticipated to reopen at midday at the moment.

Dolly Parton’s theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, was hit with torrential downpours that flooded a number of websites as company have been ushered out, in accordance with Dollywood’s social media posts. One particular person reportedly sustained a minor harm throughout Sunday’s storm, as Pigeon Forge fireplace and police departments have been referred to as in to help park employees with getting company safely out of the park.

Some company have been left and not using a car because of the fast rise in floodwaters.

“Dollywood is supporting company whose automobiles have been affected by this climate occasion, and cleanup crews have been deployed,” learn a message from Dollywood on X, previously generally known as Twitter.

