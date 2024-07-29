Video, photos show flash floods at theme park

A sequence of thunderstorms on Sunday introduced Dollywood to a standstill as components of the park have been hit with flash flooding. The theme park is anticipated to reopen at midday at the moment.

Dolly Parton’s theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, was hit with torrential downpours that flooded a number of websites as company have been ushered out, in accordance with Dollywood’s social media posts. One particular person reportedly sustained a minor harm throughout Sunday’s storm, as Pigeon Forge fireplace and police departments have been referred to as in to help park employees with getting company safely out of the park.

Some company have been left and not using a car because of the fast rise in floodwaters.

“Dollywood is supporting company whose automobiles have been affected by this climate occasion, and cleanup crews have been deployed,” learn a message from Dollywood on X, previously generally known as Twitter.

Folks on the park on Sunday gave others a glimpse of what occurred.

Flooding at Dollywood: Watch movies posts from Sunday

Folks at Dollywood on Sunday posted photographs and movies of the extent of flooding on the park and what parkgoers needed to drive via to make their manner out of the park within the Nice Smoky Mountains.

Movies confirmed folks strolling via at the least ankle-deep water in a paved parking space, whereas vehicles drove via murky water that nearly coated their tires. X person Park Fanatic shared a collage of photos of the extent of the flooding at Dollywood, together with one in every of folks wading via an space of waist-deep water.

How a lot rain fell at Dollywood?

A number of information retailers reported upwards of 4.5 inches of rain fell within the space of Dollywood, inflicting flooding on the theme park and the encompassing areas. The Nationwide Climate Service issued a flash flood warning for Sevier County at 5:39 p.m. on Sunday that expired at 9:45 p.m.

Is Dollywood open at the moment?

The theme park expects to open round midday on Monday, however folks ought to examine Dollywood’s social media pages to maintain updated with the newest info.