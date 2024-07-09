VIDEO: Man rescued after stranded on top of truck in Houston floodwaters

HOUSTON – A person was discovered stranded on the roof of his truck as floodwaters continued to rise within the Houston space on Monday after Hurricane Beryl crashed ashore alongside the Texas coast.

The scene was caught on digicam as the extreme rescue operation occurred alongside southbound Freeway 288 at Interstate 610 near Holly Corridor.

Houston’s firefighters rapidly sprang into motion, using a ladder to save lots of the stranded driver from the submerged truck.

AT LEAST 2 DEAD AS BERYL PUMMELS TEXAS WITH 90 MPH GUSTS, LEAVING OVER 2 MILLION WITHOUT POWER

Beryl made landfall close to the town of Matagorda in Texas early Monday morning as a Class 1 hurricane. The historic storm has already claimed two lives in Harris County, Texas, and a minimum of 10 lives throughout the Caribbean islands.

As of the ten a.m. CT replace, Beryl’s peak sustained winds had dropped barely from 80 mph at landfall to 70 mph because the storm swirled about 20 miles west of Houston.

HOUSTON BATTERED BY BERYL’S DEADLY POWERFUL 80+ MPH WINDS, INTENSE RAINFALL: ‘HUNKER DOWN – AVOID ALL TRAVEL’

At the moment, greater than 2.5 million electrical energy clients in Texas are with out energy, and the variety of outages is rising because of the robust winds and heavy rain, with precipitation charges of two–4 inches per hour.

The Nationwide Hurricane Heart issued warnings for damaging winds, flash flooding and storm surge within the Houston and Galveston areas all through Monday.