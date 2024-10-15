Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Returns Tonight After Hiatus

Topline

The once-highly anticipated style occasion and tv rankings juggernaut, the Victoria’s Secret Style Present, will happen in New York tonight for the primary time since 2018, after the annual occasion went on a hiatus amid a collection of controversies that rattled the lingerie model and declining viewership.

The Victoria’s Secret Style Present hasn’t taken place dwell since 2018. (Photograph credit score ought to learn … [+] TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP through Getty Photographs) AFP through Getty Photographs

Key Information

The Victoria’s Secret Style Present is a usually star-studded annual occasion utilized by the corporate as a advertising and marketing instrument for its lingerie and is thought for the fashions (known as “Victoria’s Secret Angels”) that stroll the runway and put on the model’s iconic wings. This yr’s present will happen in Brooklyn and will likely be hosted by Tyra Banks, who walked in 9 reveals as a Victoria’s Secret Angel earlier than her retirement on the 2005 Victoria’s Secret present. Cher will headline an all-female lineup of artists, which additionally contains the South African singer Tyla and Thai singer and rapper Lisa. Victoria’s Secret introduced in Could the style present would return and can “mirror who we’re immediately,” doubtless referring to the model’s try to overhaul its picture to grow to be extra inclusive of physique varieties and gender identities.

Who Is Taking part In This Yr’s Present?

Valentina Sampaio, a Brazilian mannequin employed in 2019 because the model’s first brazenly transgender mannequin, mentioned on Instagram she will likely be within the present. Gigi Hadid, a Victoria’s Secret Style Present veteran, will even stroll the runway, the corporate confirmed. Brazilian mannequin Adriana Lima, who spent twenty years as a Victoria’s Secret mannequin and walked in 18 of its style reveals, will even stroll the runway. Different fashions set to stroll embody Barbara Palvin, Jasmine Tookes, Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo.

When And The place Will The Style Present Air?

The “pink carpet” earlier than the present begins at 6:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday, broadcast dwell on Prime Video, in addition to on Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram, YouTube and TikTok accounts. The present begins at 7 p.m. EDT, broadcast on the identical channels.

What Controversies Did Victoria’s Secret Face?

The model confronted a string of controversies within the late 2010s, together with rising criticism over its lack of inclusivity for all physique varieties. Its much-criticized “Good Physique” marketing campaign included photoshoots with solely skinny fashions, sparking a petition that garnered greater than 30,000 signatures. One of many model’s highest-profile fashions, Karlie Kloss, left the corporate in 2015, which she later mentioned was as a result of she “didn’t really feel it was a picture that was really reflective of who I’m and the type of message I wish to ship to younger girls all over the world about what it means to be stunning.” One other mannequin, Robyn Lawley, led a boycott of the model in 2018, alleging it tells girls “just one type of physique” is gorgeous. The model confronted a wave of renewed criticism in 2018 when Ed Razek, then the chief advertising and marketing officer for Victoria’s Secret’s then-parent firm L Manufacturers, informed Vogue he doesn’t assume the present ought to function fashions who’re “transsexuals,” stating: “Effectively, why not? As a result of the present is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute leisure particular.” Razek apologized days later, stating: “To be clear, we’d completely solid a transgender mannequin for the present.” He stepped down in August 2019, days after Victoria’s Secret solid Sampaio, its first transgender mannequin. The New York Occasions revealed an investigation in February 2020 alleging the corporate had a “tradition of misogyny” characterised by “widespread bullying and harassment of staff and fashions,” alleging Razek was repeatedly topic to complaints of inappropriate conduct, together with makes an attempt to kiss fashions and touching one’s crotch. Razek mentioned the allegations had been “categorically unfaithful, misconstrued or taken out of context,” and the corporate mentioned it’s “dedicated to steady enchancment and full accountability.” Former L Manufacturers CEO, billionaire Les Wexner, apologized in 2019 for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, whom Wexner had employed to handle his funds till he severed ties in 2007.

How Has The Firm Tried To Shift Its Picture?

Victoria’s Secret changed its “Angel” title for supermodels in 2021 with a brand new idea known as the “VS Collective,” a gaggle initially composed of seven ambassadors shaped to embrace variety, together with Sampaio, brazenly lesbian soccer participant Megan Rapinoe, plus-size mannequin Paloma Elsesser and actress Priyanka Chopra. Final yr, as a substitute of getting a dwell style present, the corporate launched a movie on Amazon Prime Video titled “Victoria’s Secret: The Tour ’23” that it known as “half documentary, half spectacular style occasion.” Critics famous the casting was extra numerous for the particular and included open dialogue of matters like LGBTQ identities and bodily autonomy.

Key Background

The Victoria’s Secret Style Present was held yearly between 1995 and 2018, and started broadcasting on tv in 2001. The 2001 broadcast on ABC was a rankings hit, attracting 12 million viewers, and the present sustained that success for greater than a decade, drawing practically 10 million viewers on CBS in 2013. However rankings quickly took a dive, declining yr after yr to a brand new low of simply over 3 million viewers in 2018, the final present earlier than the hiatus.

Massive Quantity

$15 million. That’s how a lot the most costly merchandise ever worn at a Victoria’s Secret Style Present was valued to be. Mannequin Gisele Bündchen wore the long-lasting “Fantasy Bra”—an merchandise worn by one choose mannequin in every present—in 2000, the most costly model of the bra that’s value thousands and thousands annually.

