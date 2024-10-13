Victoria Monet Spotted Kissing Stormzy After John Gaines Split

It seems that singer Victoria Monét has moved on following her current breakup from John Gaines.
Monét, 35, was noticed packing on the PDA with British rapper Stormzy (actual title Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr.) at London Heathrow Airport on Friday, October 11, in response to pictures obtained by The Solar. Within the pictures, Monét and Stormzy, 31, have been seen kissing and hugging exterior the terminal.
Neither musician has addressed their relationship standing. Us Weekly has reached out for remark.
Weeks earlier, Monét confirmed that she cut up from Gaines, 33, round 10 months in the past.
“With good intentions, we truthfully have been avoiding a proper assertion about one thing as pure and private as love,” the Grammy winner and Gaines wrote by way of X on September 23. “We initially most popular to maintain this out of the general public (as asserting this publicly is bound to make ache resurface) however it’s changing into an increasing number of tough to suppress.”
She added, “Sure, we’ve seen all the questions and very false accusations of our origin story and we thought lengthy and laborious about whether or not or not we owed it to anybody to elucidate the place we’re as we heal, since we perceive how social media can enlarge the reality or run far with untruths.”
Monét and Gaines went public with their romance in February 2020, one 12 months earlier than welcoming daughter Hazel. They’re now attempting to amicably coparent the 3-year-old.
“Although we nonetheless utterly adore and respect one another, we aren’t a pair anymore,” their assertion acknowledged. “There was no infidelity, poisonous habits or drama. We each simply have some elementary rising to do this would greatest be executed aside so we are able to stay the most effective variations of ourselves for our daughter. It merely didn’t work out and that’s OK.”
They continued, “We nonetheless suppose the world of one another and function with love in each interplay for our household. We now have an unimaginable daughter to boost for all times and that’s undoubtedly our No. 1 precedence ceaselessly. No relationship standing can take away or change that truth. We’re dedicated to doing the interior work and belief that God will place us each the place we belong in due time.”
Stormzy, for his half, was final in a relationship with Love Island UK host Maya Jama. After an on-and-off romance, they formally known as it quits this summer season.
“We spent 5 years rising collectively after which 5 years rising individually, so this last try required a complete lot of determining, relearning, and unlearning,” Stormzy and Jama, 30, captioned a joint Instagram Story assertion in July. “We tried, and it didn’t work, and that’s OK. We nonetheless suppose absolutely the world of one another, we nonetheless care and respect one another, we’re nonetheless grateful for the time we’ve had collectively and we’re nonetheless buddies and can all the time be buddies.”