Victoria Monet and Boyfriend John Gaines Confirm Breakup

Victoria Monét and boyfriend John Gaines have referred to as it quits.

“With good intentions, we truthfully have been avoiding a proper assertion about one thing as pure and private as love,” the pair mentioned in a joint assertion shared by way of X on Monday, September 23. “We initially most popular to maintain this out of the general public (as asserting this publicly is certain to make ache resurface) however it’s turning into an increasing number of tough to suppress. Sure, we’ve seen all the questions and intensely false accusations of our origin story and we thought lengthy and exhausting about whether or not or not we owed it to anybody to elucidate the place we’re as we heal, since we perceive how social media can amplify the reality or run far with untruths.”

Monét, 35, and Gaines, 33, defined they determined to be “open” about their standing to place the questions on their relationship to relaxation.

“We spent the final 10 months attempting to respectfully and privately navigate the truth that we’re not in a relationship. Although we nonetheless utterly adore and respect one another, we aren’t a pair anymore,” the assertion learn. “There was no infidelity, poisonous habits or drama. We each simply have some basic rising to do this would finest be executed aside so we are able to stay the perfect variations of ourselves for our daughter.”

Monét and Gaines are the dad and mom of 3-year-old daughter Hazel, whom they welcomed in February 2021. Because the twosome are not romantically concerned, their focus goes to verify Hazel has a secure setting with two loving coparents.

“It merely didn’t work out and that’s OK. We nonetheless suppose the world of one another and function with love in each interplay for our household,” they wrote. “Now we have an unimaginable daughter to boost for all times and that’s undoubtedly our No. 1 precedence ceaselessly. No relationship standing can take away or change that truth. We’re dedicated to doing the interior work and belief that God will place us each the place we belong in due time.”

The duo added that they needed to thank their “supporters, associates, household, thanks in your love, care and concern.” Monet and Gaines additionally requested for “peace and area” to allow them to “preserve a protected and blissful setting” for his or her daughter.

“We plan to stay a household no matter our public dealing with title, so please if you see us along with Hazel, be understanding and delicate. We admire you all for listening to us out and hope to be saved in your effectively intentioned prayers. Thanks,” the message concluded.

The singer was first linked to Gaines in 2020 after he starred within the music video for her music “Second.” Whereas it’s unclear when their romance started, Gaines confirmed their relationship in December 2020 when he introduced that Monét was pregnant with their first little one.

Earlier this 12 months, the household of three walked the pink carpet collectively for the 2024 Grammys. On the ceremony, Monét took house the coveted award for Finest New Artist along with Finest R&B Album and Finest Engineered Album, Non-Classical.