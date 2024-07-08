Viaplay to Launch on Amazon’s Prime Video Channels in U.K.

Scandinavian streaming service Viaplay is coming to Amazon’s Prime Video Channels within the U.Ok., beginning on Tuesday.

The information comes after Viaplay closed its personal app and direct-to-consumer streaming service within the U.Ok. in Might, as a substitute focusing its worldwide distribution technique “on constructing development through partnerships and on bringing the very best of Nordic and European storytelling to partnering aggregators and streamers around the globe.” The stay sports activities choices beforehand out there on Viaplay at the moment are out there on sports activities service Premier Sports activities.

“Viaplay Content material Distribution will launch the Viaplay channel as an add-on subscription on Prime Video through Prime Video Channels,” the corporate mentioned on Monday. “

Viaplay’s U.Ok. content material focuses on movies and collection from the Nordic area, together with crime and different dramas, younger grownup collection, and documentaries. “Subscribers may have rapid entry to 1000’s of hours of premium Nordic and European content material,” Viaplay mentioned.

“Given the attraction of high-quality Nordic and European content material and our massive content material stock within the U.Ok., we’re excited to launch the Viaplay subscription channel within the U.Ok. and provides viewers entry to a big selection of premium unique titles, together with The Bridge, Threesome and the upcoming U.Ok. premieres of prime performing dramas Börje – The Journey of a Legend and Murderesses,” mentioned Gerald Biart, Viaplay Group vp partnership, development & advertising. “The Viaplay channel within the U.Ok. affords a broad content material line-up, from thrilling crime dramas and relatable character-focused dramedies to fascinating true tales and gripping documentaries.”

Börje – The Journey of a Legend is a six-part drama collection on ice hockey corridor of famer Börje Salming, starring Valter Skarsgård and Jason Priestley (Beverly Hills, 90210). Murderesses is impressed by Katarzyna Bonda’s bestselling true-crime e-book and follows a rookie police officer uncovering household secrets and techniques.