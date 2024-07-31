Veteran Talent Manager Eric Gardner Dies

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Eric Gardner, the trade veteran, artist supervisor, and founder/CEO of Panacea Leisure, died on July nineteenth at his house close to Los Angeles. He was 74.

His passing was commented on by his longtime consumer, bandleader Paul Shaffer who took to social media to share: “I misplaced an expensive buddy. My long-time supervisor, Eric Gardner, handed away at his house outdoors of Los Angeles. He has represented me since 1990, and was the whole lot one may need hoped his supervisor would be- sensible, superbly spoken, might characterize me in any space during which I wished to dabble, his counsel all the time clever and true.”

Gardner based Panacea Leisure in 1970 whereas he was nonetheless a graduate scholar at Columbia College, coordinating excursions for purchasers equivalent to Jefferson Airplane and Kiss.

“Again then there wasn’t private administration,” Gardner stated. “In rock ‘n’ roll, it was your next-door neighbor, your buddy’s brother or drug supplier. That labored in my favor. Once I received into it, no person might contradict me that I used to be doing one thing improper,” Gardner advised NCOPM’s Clinton Billups throughout a 2018 interview.

In 1974, the corporate transitioned to artist administration, growing a consumer roster that included the likes of Invoice Wyman, Timothy Leary, Todd Rundgren, The Stray Cats, Jefferson Starship, Blue Oyster Cult, and Bettye LaVette, amongst others.

Within the Nineteen Eighties, Panacea relocated from New York to Los Angeles and expanded its scope to incorporate movie and tv after signing tv persona Elvira, Mistress of the Darkish.

Gardner was inducted into the Private Supervisor’s Corridor of Fame in 2017.