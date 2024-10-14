Veteran Hollywood Publicist Dies at 77

Arlene Winnick, a veteran Hollywood publicist who labored with shoppers starting from Common Studios Hollywood to the TCL Chinese language Theatre over a three-decade-plus profession, has died. She was 77.

Winnick died Oct. 1 in Beverly Hills from an prolonged sickness, in accordance with publicist Jerry Digney, who credited her with being an integral a part of Solters & Digney and its successor, Digney & Co. Public Relations.

Winnick labored within the leisure trade for greater than 30 years. Early in her profession, she helped pioneer advertising and publicity campaigns for the rising dwelling video trade, which featured wildly profitable train tapes starring Richard Simmons, Jane Fonda and Zsa Zsa Gabor.

Through the years, she additionally labored as a marketing consultant with a number of impartial PR companies and the Digney staff on a lot of its leisure accounts, together with Common Studios Hollywood, Madame Tussauds Hollywood and Las Vegas, Warner Bros. Studio Tour, the Carousel of Hope gala, TCL Chinese language Theatres Hollywood and Ripley’s Imagine It or Not.

Amongst her last collaborations had been handprint-footprint ceremonies on the TCL Chinese language Theatre for James Cameron and Jon Landau, Keanu Reeves and the solid of the Avengers movies.

Along with her work in Hollywood, Winnick had greater than 35 years’ PR expertise dealing with PR and particular occasions within the meals/restaurant and journey/tourism arenas on behalf of Raffles L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, BeautifulPlaces, Le Meridien Beverly Hills (now the SLS lodge), RanchWeb, Paradisio de la Bonita, Ceiba del Mar and Pacifica Holistic Resort and Spa (Mexico), Wyndam Bel Age (now The London West Hollywood), Madison and Mulholland (luxurious occasions and movie star gifting), Lake Arrowhead Resort + Spa, Johnnie Walker and Westlake Village Inn.

Since 2012, Winnick had additionally been a senior author at L.A. Arts On-line, the place she reported on and reviewed greater than 50 occasions and exhibits. She was additionally a volunteer at Venture Angel Meals. Winnick was a local of Nice Neck, N.Y.

She was preceded in demise by her accomplice of 20 years, Richard Schulenberg. Survivors embody two sons, Jon and Andrew Gladston; a brother, Larry Beer; a daughter-in-law, Leslie; two stepdaughters, Katie and Amy, along with her husband Chris; and 7 grandchildren, Jacob, Talia, Harper, Lucy, Elenor, Kalan and Pono.