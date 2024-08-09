Veteran actor Gabriel Olds charged with alleged sexual assault of 3 women: DA

Los Angeles County District Legal professional George Gascón has charged actor Gabriel Olds with allegedly sexually assaulting three ladies whom he dated within the Los Angeles space between 2013-2023, the workplace mentioned Thursday.

Olds was charged with three counts of forcible rape; one rely of rape of an unconscious or asleep individual; one rely of sodomy by use of drive; one rely of assault with intent to commit a felony; and one rely of injuring a partner, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or kid’s dad or mum.

If convicted as charged, Olds faces a most sentence of life in jail, based on the DA’s workplace.

The actor was arrested and booked on seven felony sexual assault expenses on Wednesday, LAPD mentioned earlier Wednesday. Olds’ bail was set at $3.5 million.

Police are asking extra alleged victims of Olds or witnesses to the incidents to return ahead.

On this Oct. 17, 2018 file photograph, actor Gabriel Olds attends the premiere of “Residence 407” on the Landmark Theater in Los Angeles. Paul Archuleta/Getty Photos, FILE

On Jan. 19, 2023, a 41-year-old lady reported that Olds raped her in her dwelling in LA, based on police. Two different grownup victims later got here ahead and made related experiences courting again to 2013, describing consensual courting encounters that allegedly resulted in violent sexual assault, police mentioned.

Olds, a Yale College graduate, has labored as an actor and screenwriter courting again to the early Nineties, based on police. He has made many one-off visitor appearances in common exhibits like “Prison Minds,” “Heroes,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

The Los Angeles Police Division have launched this reserving photograph for Gabriel Olds. Los Angeles Police Division

His victims reported that he used his standing as an Ivy League alumnus to satisfy ladies and prepare dates, police mentioned. A number of ladies lately have additionally reported assembly him on courting purposes.

“The ache and struggling these victims have endured is past phrases and nobody ought to ever expertise such a betrayal of belief. Consent is rarely non-obligatory,” Gascón mentioned in a press release Thursday.

Gascón known as the actor’s actions “completely inexcusable and a grave violation of those ladies’s rights.”

“We’re steadfast in our dedication to prosecute this case and make sure that the offender is held totally accountable,” he added.

Police mentioned they’ve recognized three ladies that Olds allegedly assaulted and two different ladies who reported lesser violent sexual conduct. Investigators imagine there may very well be extra victims nationwide on account of Outdated’s travels.

“We heard the identical story time and again,” LAPD detective Brent Hopkins mentioned in a press release. “Mr. Olds began off charming, however then used brutal violence to hold out these rapes. A few of these survivors suffered in silence for years earlier than discovering the power to talk up. Now that he is off the streets, we wish to be sure that everybody has an opportunity to be heard.”

Olds is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 8.

ABC Information wasn’t instantly in a position to find a authorized consultant for Olds.