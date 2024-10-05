Venison Recipe Using Fresh Herbs-Rosemary, Bay Leaves, Oregano

Writer

Bob Johnson

Printed

February 13, 2011

Phrase rely

475

Some cooking suggestions and recipes on cooking venison, deer meat, utilizing recent herbs.

Most venison is overcooked which is a disgrace. If the venison was not “aged” upon harvest an excellent treatment to take away any “gamey” taste is to marinate the meat for twenty-four – 48 hours to take away that taste in a crimson wine. If you happen to’ve had carpaccio with the seared exterior, crimson inside, it is vitally just like the under venison recipe which is exceptionally tasty.

• Garlic salt and floor pepper on exterior, after marinating in an affordable crappy crimson wine for twenty-four hours ( can’t use my good consuming stuff! J)

• Sear venison in very popular skillet for roughly 2 minutes per facet,

• Put in baking pan, ran a rosemary stem lengthwise via meat and put rosemary leaves round it in baking pan,

• Additionally figuring out how uncommon the meat was with no signal of any seen fats, all lean, so I smeared couple pats of butter alongside prime edge so when goes in over would hold moist and meld flavors,

• Boiled some potatoes and small carrots in bay infused water for about 10 minutes to precook them,

• Combined the veggies in pan with venison and tossed veggies evenly with rosemary,

• Oven had been preheated to 500 so put pan with meat in oven and instantly turned temperature all the way down to 350 and baked for 10 minutes,

• Out of oven, sit for 5-6 minutes for juices to stabilize, and slice into medallions for an ideal meal.

The venison medallions could be served on rice, alone, or on prime of bulgur wheat simmered in beef inventory.

Serve with recent cabbage that has been simmered in hen inventory and an excellent rye bread and bottle of good Cabernet, or Pinot mix.

Different choices for much less lean venison cuts is venison burgers or floor venison and make chili, lasagna, and many others. or do some roasts. Sluggish cooking in crock pot heals all cooking faults!

Can also do above recipe utilizing these additions:

Take thyme, sage, add a little bit splash of Worchester Sauce and in addition a splash of an excellent balsamic vinegar to the tenderloina and place right into a 500 diploma oven for about 5-7 min.

Deer Tenderloin needs to be heat solely on the within and is greatest served uncommon with any sauce left to pour over and serve it on rice or potatoes with inexperienced beans.

Additionally, no must marinate, whether it is aged first, in case you are the hunter and harvest the deer your self. When doable age not less than per week and may age as much as 3 weeks, particularly an older buck or doe. Minimal getting older is one week, even younger deer, and could also be why venison seems to be so good with out the above marination. Nevertheless that’s solely doable in case you are the hunter and may age instantly. Deer venison cannot be left unbutchered for any important time interval after felling.