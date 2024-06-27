Venezuela 1-0 Mexico (Jun 26, 2024) Game Analysis

Salomon Rondon struck a second-half penalty to ship Venezuela into the Copa América quarterfinals on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Mexico in Group B, a outcome that additionally despatched Jamaica crashing out of the match.

Rondon — Venezuela’s all-time main scorer with 42 — made no mistake from the spot within the 57th minute after Jon Aramburu was introduced down contained in the field by Julian Quinones, sending Mexico keeper Julio Gonzalez the flawed method and slotting house into the underside nook.

The outcome noticed Venezuela finish a 13-game winless run in opposition to Mexico.

Mexico earned a penalty of their very own for a handball within the dying minutes, however Rafael Romo acquired down low to parry Orbelin Pineda’s 87th minute spot kick.

The win moved Venezuela, which beat Ecuador of their opening match, as much as six factors on the high of the group and secured their progress to the final eight with a recreation to spare.

Mexico performs Ecuador in Arizona on Sunday in a match that may determine the opposite qualifier from the group, with El Tri needing a win to advance.

Venezuela gamers rejoice after scoring a purpose in opposition to Mexico on the Copa América.

Jamaica is out regardless of the result of their final match in opposition to Venezuela in Texas, having already misplaced to Mexico and Ecuador.

Venezuela may win the group with a draw or victory of their closing match in opposition to Jamaica, probably avoiding defending champions Argentina within the quarterfinal stage.

Romo’s penalty save was considered one of 5 stops that prevented Mexico from discovering an equaliser, together with his final two saves coming after Pineda’s penalty miss.

He first saved out Cesar Huerta’s low drive within the 88th minute, then bravely blocked Guillermo Martinez’s close-range effort in stoppage time.

Mexico dominated the opening half hour, however Romo was equal to Santiago Gimenez’s weak shot from Luis Chavez’s through-ball.

Venezuela grew into the sport, with Rondon hitting the submit with a dipping half-volley within the thirty fourth minute and Yeferson Soteldo forcing Gonzalez right into a near-post save within the fiftieth.