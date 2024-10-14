Vegan Christmas Dinner: Perfect Apple Pie

Writer

End your vegan Christmas dinner with a basic, made-from-scratch apple pie. For greatest outcomes, make this the day earlier than your vacation meal. Serve heat with a giant scoop of vanilla soy or rice “cream,” if accessible.

Completely Simple Vegan Pie Crust:

Have an 8 or 9 inch pie plate, pastry cutter or sturdy whisk, rolling pin and waxed paper prepared.

Elements:

Mix flour and salt in a big mixing bowl. Minimize in half of the shortening product utilizing a pastry ble.nder (the tip of a sturdy whisk works properly), till combination resembles corn meal. Minimize within the remaining half till combination resembles very small peas.

Sprinkle a tablespoon of chilly water over a small a part of the combination. Gently toss with a fork and push to the aspect of the bowl. Repeat course of till all is moistened, and collect dough right into a ball. Divide dough in half, forming every bit right into a ball.

Place a big part of waxed paper in your rolling floor and dirt flippantly with flour. Place a ball of dough within the middle and flatten barely, smoothing edges. Mud dough flippantly with flour and canopy with one other massive part of waxed paper. Roll dough between the papers, from the middle outwards, till 1/4 – 1/8 inch thick.

Peel off prime sheet of waxed paper. Switch dough to pie pan, organize, and punctiliously peel away remaining waxed paper. Fill pie. Repeat the rolling and switch course of with the second ball of dough to make prime crust. Crimp edges along with fingers or a fork. Moist a pointy knife and punctiliously lower 4 vents in prime crust, radiating from the middle.

Apple Filling:

Preheat oven to 400 levels.

Pare and core apples and slice skinny. Mix all elements besides shortening and blend with apples. Fill ready backside crust with apple combination and dot the highest with shortening. Add prime crust as beforehand described and sprinkle with sugar for sparkle. Loosely cowl crimped edges with foil to forestall over-browning.

Bake pie for half-hour. Take pie from oven and take away foil. Return pie to oven for one more 20 minutes, or till crust is golden brown. Enable pie to chill utterly, then cowl with foil and retailer till able to serve. Heat pie in 250 diploma oven for about 10 minutes earlier than serving, if desired.