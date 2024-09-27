‘Veep’ Reunion Courts ‘Seinfeld’s’ Larry David, Jason Alexander

Veep‘s election fundraiser reunion has booked some particular company.

Becoming a member of the solid and writers of HBO’s iconic political comedy for a dwell desk learn occasion on Sunday are Veep creator Armando Iannucci, together with Larry David, Jason Alexander and Kevin Smith.

“We’re so thrilled to have Armando, the creator of Veep, becoming a member of us,” Veep‘s showrunner David Mandel tells The Hollywood Reporter. “And I’m so excited to have my outdated boss Larry David together with Jason Alexander. It’s type of like a mini-Seinfeld reunion stuffed inside a Veep reunion. Like a turducken.”

Of the filmmaker of such basic franchises as Jay and Silent Bob and Mallrats, Mandel provides, “Kevin Smith is the most important Veep fan I do know and his motion pictures have at all times been as splendidly foul as Veep, so it’s an ideal mixture to have him as a part of our desk learn!”

Mandel, who was a author on Seinfeld for 3 seasons (and on Smith’s Clerks: The Animated Sequence for ABC), took over as showrunner on HBO’s Veep in season 5 from Iannucci. The political comedy, which signed off in 2019 after seven seasons, has solely gotten extra related in recent times.

After President Joe Biden dropped his 2024 re-election bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic presidential nominee this summer time, Iannucci reached out to Mandel and star Julia Louis-Dreyfus to reconnect amid Veep‘s resurgence (sequence viewership jumped 350 p.c on Max and clips of Louis-Dreyfus’ formidable feminine politician, Selina Meyer, have been going viral). Mandel and star Louis-Dreyfus have been gathering the troops to brainstorm fundraising concepts for what would grow to be the Harris and Tim Walz ticket, and Ianucci was on board.

The results of their brainstorming is Sunday’s digital desk learn, introduced by the Democratic Occasion of Wisconsin, of a type of viral episodes — season three’s “Crate,” which aired in 2015, when then-Vice President Meyer (Louis-Dreyfus) finds out the present POTUS is stepping down, elevating her to the Oval Workplace.

The dwell occasion — taking place at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT — is being hosted by Stephen Colbert and can function the award-winning ensemble of Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Sam Richardson, Matt Walsh, Gary Cole, Sarah Rutherland, Clea DuVall and Sufe Bradshaw. Tickets can be found right here.

“Larry David hates becoming a member of issues and collaborating, so we’re honored that he’s becoming a member of us and collaborating within the Veep Reunion for Wisconsin as a particular visitor,” provides Louis-Dreyfus, who additionally hosted a panel throughout the week of the Democratic Nationwide Conference with the nation’s eight Democratic governors. “I’m guessing he won’t ever let me overlook that I requested him to do it. And I’m now on the hook for some favor for him, which I’m already regretting.”

For the 2020 election, the Veep crew and WisDems hosted a whole solid reunion that raised greater than $500,000, adopted by a crossover occasion with The West Wing solid in 2022 for the high-stakes midterm elections.

“Our grassroots supporters energy our statewide organizing, and it’s that organizing energy that helps us elect Democrats and chart a brand new method ahead in Wisconsin,” mentioned Democratic Occasion of Wisconsin Chair Ben WIkler in an announcement when asserting the 2024 desk learn. “Occasions like this have a good time our long-time supporters and allow us to attain even additional to the individuals who will gasoline our work to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, Tammy Baldwin, and Democrats throughout Wisconsin this November.”

The Colbert-hosted occasion additionally comes because the Late Present host has been caught in a confrontation with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. After Trump known as him “not humorous,” “boring” and known as on CBS to finish his contract in a Reality Social publish earlier this week — which was shared by Mandel on X to advertise the Veep occasion — Colbert replied on his present, “[Trump’s] clearly upset as a result of I known as him boring. And I known as him boring as a result of I knew it might upset him. Which it did, as a result of he’s so predictable, which is in the end what makes him type of boring.”