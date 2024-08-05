Vatican Responds to Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Controversy

The opening ceremony to the 2024 Paris Olympic Video games was an over-the-top tribute to France’s historical past performed out alongside the River Seine, however not everybody who watched it was a fan — together with the Vatican.

The seat of the Catholic Church issued a press release on Sunday, August 4, condemning sure scenes of the ceremony. Particularly, Pope Francis was “saddened” by a tableau of drag queens and different performers that appeared, to critics, like a mockery of Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Final Supper.”

That portray depicts the final meal that Jesus Christ had together with his disciples earlier than his arrest and crucifixion. Although Olympic organizers have denied any intentional reference to the well-known art work, it roused a good variety of criticisms from conservative Christian celebrities.

“The Holy See was saddened by sure scenes on the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Video games and can’t however be a part of the voices raised in current days to deplore the offense completed to many Christians and believers of different religions,” the uncommon weekend assertion from the Vatican’s press workplace learn.

“In a prestigious occasion the place the entire world comes collectively round widespread values, there shouldn’t be allusions ridiculing the spiritual convictions of many individuals,” it added. “Freedom of expression, which is clearly not known as into query, finds its restrict in respect for others.”

The assertion comes greater than every week after the opening ceremony and nicely after Olympic organizers and the occasion’s director denied any connection to the “Final Supper.”

“Clearly there was by no means an intention to indicate disrespect to any spiritual group. [The ceremony] tried to rejoice neighborhood tolerance,” Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps shared in a press convention. “We imagine this ambition was achieved. If folks have taken any offense we’re actually sorry.”

Creative director Thomas Jolly mentioned the tableau was a callback to the Olympics’ celebratory roots.

“There’s Dionysus arriving on a desk. Why is he there? Firstly as a result of he’s the god of celebration in Greek mythology and the tableau is known as ‘Festivity,’” Jolly defined to the French TV station BFM. “He’s additionally the god of wine, which can be one of many jewels of France, and the daddy of Séquana, the goddess of the river Seine. The thought was to depict a giant pagan celebration, linked to the gods of Olympus and thus the Olympics.”

“You’ll by no means discover in my work any want to mock or denigrate anybody. I needed a ceremony that brings folks collectively, that reconciles, but in addition a ceremony that affirms our Republican values of liberty, equality and fraternity,” he added.