Vanessa Williams Rewears Dance With Me Premiere Dress 26 Years Later

It may be onerous to image how way back 1998 was.

Us Weekly wouldn’t launch its web site for one more eight years. The primary iPhone wouldn’t be launched for practically a decade. And but, Vanessa Williams appears simply pretty much as good as we speak in a costume from again then.

“Oh…this outdated factor?” Williams, 61, wrote by way of Instagram on Friday, June 21, sharing a pic of herself attempting on an ivory Carmen Marc Valvo frock.

The Ugly Betty alum first wore the look in August 1998 to the crimson carpet premiere of her film Dance With Me. On the time, she accessorized the look with strappy heels and a fragile gold necklace. She additionally pinned her lengthy hair again. On Friday, Williams opted to put on her hair in a protracted bob. Williams matched the costume, which options delicate floral appliqués, with golden heels and coordinating jewellery.

Associated: ‘Determined Housewives’ Forged: The place Are They Now?

Apples up! Determined Housewives premiered in 2004 — and hooked followers into the drama surrounding the ladies of Wisteria Lane. The Marc Cherry-created thriller comedy-drama made its debut on ABC October 3, 2004, with primary forged members Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer), Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo), Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp) and Eva Longoria (Gabrielle Solis) […]

Williams, who performed Chayanne within the flick, was met with awe by her social media followers.

“All the time the chicest and essentially the most lovely in and out 😍,” dressmaker and stylist Phillip Bloch gushed in a remark.

Laverne Cox replied, “Werk!” as Julianne Hough stated “icon” Williams was “excellent.”

Associated: Vanessa Williams: 25 Issues You Don’t Know About Me!

Mike Marsland/WireImage.com Vanessa Williams completely opened as much as Us Weekly about 25 stuff you won’t learn about her — together with her present superstar crush, hidden expertise and largest pet peeve. Learn on to study extra concerning the singer, actress and former Miss America. 1. Any seaside or ocean view helps clear my thoughts. A […]

William additionally shared the comparability photographs by way of her Instagram Story, writing, “Carrying a @carmenmarcvalvo traditional.”

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

Williams, who was topped the primary African-American Miss America in 1984, isn’t afraid of growing old.

“It’s a privilege. There’s a way of ease. The older you get the much less you care about what everyone else has to say,” she stated throughout a Might 2023 look on the Jennifer Hudson Present. “You’re dwelling in your individual glory. You settle for your self, you give your self grace. And also you don’t beat your self up the way in which after we’re 20s and 30s, ‘I’ve gotta do that, I’ve gotta be this, I gotta please individuals.’”

She continued, “So there’s a sense of satisfaction and ease the older you get — and I’m embracing that and find it irresistible.”