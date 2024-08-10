Vanessa Morgan Receives Baby Gifts From Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa

Vanessa Morgan’s daughter is already feeling the love.

Morgan, 32, not too long ago welcomed a child woman, her first youngster with boyfriend James Karnik, 33, and he or she took to social media to share the cute presents from her Riverdale costar Mark Consuelos and his spouse, Kelly Ripa.

In an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, August 8, Morgan revealed an cute new child outfit gifted by the celeb couple. The ensemble included a maroon and pink checkered gown paired with a cream sweater adorned with floral embroidery. The considerate set additionally featured a child pink beanie, stockings, a sweater, and a pair of darkish maroon sneakers.

“Omg she’s gonna look so cute on this,” Morgan gushed, including the teary-eyed and coronary heart emojis. She additionally tagged Ripa, 53, and Consuelos, additionally 53, within the put up.

Associated: ‘Riverdale’ Forged: Then and Now

Riverdale followers have watched the solid change on and off display because the sequence first debuted. In 2017, viewers have been launched to a bunch of buddies who got here collectively to uncover the darkish secrets and techniques that exist inside their city. Based mostly on the enduring Archie Comics, Riverdale shocked followers with a number of surprising twists and turns over […]

Morgan, who can also be mother to 3-year-old son River, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Kopech, saved her being pregnant beneath wraps till weeks earlier than her arrival. She lastly shared the thrilling information on July 6, alongside images from a maternity shoot, the place Karnik lovingly cradled her child bump.

“So in love with this man, our household of 4 coming this month. Shock! Thanks, GOD,” she wrote.

Karnik later confirmed the child’s intercourse in his personal Instagram put up, sharing the identical picture in black and white with the caption, “Holdin BOTH my ladies on the similar time.”

Morgan, for her half, posted extra maternity images with the caption, “My GIRL🌸.. can’t imagine you’re gonna be right here any day now.” She added, “River actually asks on a regular basis is child sister coming in the present day!? He’s so excited to be your massive brother. Me, Riv & your Daddy can’t wait to satisfy you.”

Morgan has but to disclose the precise date of her daughter’s arrival, however she did share a video on August 1 that featured Karnik leaving the maternity ward with their new child. The clip was set to an audio mixture of Mary J. Blige’s “Household Affair” and a quote from The Summer season I Turned Fairly the place Stomach says, “That is completely your look, Connie Child.”

Thank You! You will have efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Celeb Being pregnant Bulletins of 2024: Which Stars Are Anticipating Infants

So many stars have introduced that they’re increasing their households by welcoming infants in 2024. “Child Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Sizzling to Deal with alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote by way of a joint put up to Instagram to announce the information of their rainbow child on January 1. (The couple had beforehand shared […]

Morgan humorously captioned the put up, “Wonderful, knock me up once more, 😂🤰🏽.”

Karnik, clearly amused, responded within the feedback, “Hahaha acquired me feeling myself,” to which Morgan cheekily replied, “Zadddddyyy.”

Previous to shifting on with Karnik, Morgan wed Kopech, 28, in January 2020. In July of that very same yr, she introduced her being pregnant, nevertheless, Kopech was absent from her social media reveal. It was later confirmed by Us Weekly that he had filed for divorce simply earlier than the being pregnant information went public. Since then, Kopech has remarried, exchanging vows with Morgan Eudy, and the couple has welcomed two youngsters, son Vander and daughter Clover.